 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Dogs rescued from the extreme cold in Decatur recovering

  • 0

DECATUR — Four of the dogs rescued by authorities from the extreme cold in Decatur are on the road to recovery, officials said.

rescued dog 1

Pictured is one of four dogs rescued from a Decatur home after the Macon County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of animals being left outside last week in the extreme cold. The photo was taken after the dog passed its veterinary checkup “with flying colors.”

“We are happy to say that all the dogs passed their checkups with flying colors and are well on their way from recovering from any exposure they may have been subjected to,” said Sgt. Scott Flannery of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

rescued dog 2

Pictured is one of four dogs rescued from a Decatur home after the Macon County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of animals being left outside last week in the extreme cold. The photo was taken after the dog passed its veterinary checkup “with flying colors.”

The dogs remain in protective custody of Macon County Animal Control officers.

rescued dog 3

Pictured is one of four dogs rescued from a Decatur home after the Macon County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of animals being left outside last week in the extreme cold. The photo was taken after the dog passed its veterinary checkup “with flying colors.”

The dogs were discovered after deputies responded to a call on Dec. 23 at an address in the 4300 block of North Taylor Road in Decatur.

“Deputies were responding to a complaint from concerned citizens that there were several animals on the property that appeared to be suffering from the extreme cold,” Flannery said.

People are also reading…

rescued dog 4

Pictured is one of four dogs rescued from a Decatur home after the Macon County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of animals being left outside last week in the extreme cold. The photo was taken after the dog passed its veterinary checkup “with flying colors.”

The temperature at the time was reported to be 1 degree with a wind chill of minus 16. One dog, an American bulldog, was suffering from the extreme cold and taken into custody. He was found near death and was eventually euthanized at the University of Illinois Veterinary Clinic in Urbana.

Winter can be a dangerous time for pets if their owners are not properly prepared.

Mark Miller, Jr., 42, and Nyssa Richards, 39, were both charged with animal cruelty and neglect. They were cited and given a notice to appear with a court date set for March 14.

In response to several question from the public, Flannery said it is unclear if the animals will be eligible for adoption.

“The owners have legal rights and the potential to pursue the matter through the court system to retain custody,” he said, referring any additional questions to the state’s attorney’s office.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Our solar system is special, but is it unique?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News