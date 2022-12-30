Dogs rescued from the extreme cold in Decatur recovering

DECATUR — Four of the dogs rescued by authorities from the extreme cold in Decatur are on the road to recovery, officials said.

“We are happy to say that all the dogs passed their checkups with flying colors and are well on their way from recovering from any exposure they may have been subjected to,” said Sgt. Scott Flannery of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

The dogs remain in protective custody of Macon County Animal Control officers.

The dogs were discovered after deputies responded to a call on Dec. 23 at an address in the 4300 block of North Taylor Road in Decatur.

“Deputies were responding to a complaint from concerned citizens that there were several animals on the property that appeared to be suffering from the extreme cold,” Flannery said.

The temperature at the time was reported to be 1 degree with a wind chill of minus 16. One dog, an American bulldog, was suffering from the extreme cold and taken into custody. He was found near death and was eventually euthanized at the University of Illinois Veterinary Clinic in Urbana.

Mark Miller, Jr., 42, and Nyssa Richards, 39, were both charged with animal cruelty and neglect. They were cited and given a notice to appear with a court date set for March 14.

In response to several question from the public, Flannery said it is unclear if the animals will be eligible for adoption.

“The owners have legal rights and the potential to pursue the matter through the court system to retain custody,” he said, referring any additional questions to the state’s attorney’s office.

