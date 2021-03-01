Dollar General opens new store in Decatur

DECATUR — A new Dollar General store has opened at 251 N. 22nd St. in Decatur, in the former Family Video location.

The former video store sites have proven to be popular locations for the discount stores. A similar renovation was undertaken recently in Mattoon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The store's hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The site also was home to a Dotty's gaming parlor. Signs posted at an empty storefront near the Pizza Hut in the nearby Pines Shopping Center indicate the business will be relocating there.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.