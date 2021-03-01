Dollar General opens new store in Decatur

DECATUR — A new Dollar General store has opened at 251 N. 22nd St. in Decatur, in the former Family Video location.
The former video store sites have proven to be popular locations for the discount stores. A similar renovation was undertaken recently in Mattoon.
The store's hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The site also was home to a Dotty's gaming parlor. Signs posted at an empty storefront near the Pizza Hut in the nearby Pines Shopping Center indicate the business will be relocating there.
Top 10 businesses requested for Decatur
City of Decatur Economic Development Officer Patrick Hoban has started a retail feedback tour seeking input from residents about what kinds of retail or restaurant development they would like to see. As of March 26, 2014, Hoban had compiled a list that includes the most suggested businesses based on feedback so far to try and recruit to Decatur. He is tallying the feedback he receives and adding it to a city prospect database to better meet the demands of the community. Those with ideas can contact Hoban at phoban@decaturil.gov or call (217) 424-2778.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter