Donald Trump recognizes Oberheim family during rally

"Although there is nothing we can do to fill the void that’s in your hearts, please know you have the love and support of countless millions and millions of Americans across our land," Trump said, addressing the family in front of an audience of thousands. "And we will always back the blue."
The remarks came during an event at which the former president delivered two key endorsements ahead of Tuesday's primary election: GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey and U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, in her campaign against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, for the 15th Congressional District. Trump also spoke about a variety of other topics, including support for police officers.
Chris Oberheim, 44, of Monticello, was fatally shot May 19, 2021, after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Champaign apartment complex. A Stephen Decatur High School graduate, he was in law enforcement for 21 years, starting with the Decatur Police Department.
Trump said he had met the Oberheim family before Saturday's event and they took lots of pictures. "They're much better-looking than me; that's the only problem," he joked.
The former president then pointed out the family in the crowd and addressed them, speaking of Chris Oberheim: "He’s looking down and he’s very proud right now, you know that, right? He’s very, very proud."
Widow Amber Oberheim has taken an active role in advocating for support of police. She started a nonprofit, Peacemaker Project 703, that seeks to “proactively support law enforcement officers and their families through community outreach, reform and education.” The name is a reference to her late husband's badge number.
Incumbent Republicans Rodney Davis and Mary Miller are battling to represent the 15th Congressional District. The result may be viewed as another bellwether on the impact of former President Trump's endorsement.
Amber Oberheim holds a photo of her husband, slain Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, at her office for Peacemaker Project 703 in Monticello last year. The organization was created in the wake of Oberheim's death to defend the name, purpose, honor and badge of all police officers.