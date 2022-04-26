Donations needed for victims of Warrensburg apartment building fire

WARRENSBURG — Donations for victims of
the apartment building fire in Warrensburg on Monday are being collected at Forsyth Village Hall, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and Colee's Corner Drug Store, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The building was a total loss and the residents lost everything. All items donated will be taken to the Village of Warrensburg for distribution. Make checks payable to Village of Warrensburg.
Needed items include household goods, diapers, wipes, bottles, cups, toys and pet supplies; children's clothing for girls 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 24 months, 2T, 3T; for boys, 9-12 months, 6 months; women's, juniors extra-small, medium and large, sizes 0-3; shoes 6.5; men's small, medium and large, 0-3 and shoes size 6.5.
Warrensburg-Latham head coach Victor Binkley smiles after his team's victory over Fisher in the IHSA 1A super-sectional at Redbird Arena Tuesday, March 4, 2008, on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.
Warrensburg-Latham's head coach Vic Binkley coached in his 800th career game during the Williamsville Holiday Tournament. Binkley, with 491 wins, will likely reach 500 this season.
Warrensburg-Latham head coach Vic Binkley talks with Ethan Yaroch (25) during the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament at St. Teresa High Schoo last seasonl.
Warrensburg-Latham head coach Vic Binkley (left) recently picked up his 700th career victory.
Warrensburg-Latham coach Vic Binkley has no plans of slowing down after 42 seasons.
Warrensburg-Latham head boys basketball coach Vic Binkley resigned on Tuesday after 36 years.
Warrensburg-Latham coach Vic Binkley and senior Austin Tucker will try to lead the Cardinals to their second straight Macon County Tournament title.
Warrensburg-Latham coach Vic Binkley is shooting for the 10th Macon County Tournament title in his career.
Warrensburg-Latham coach Vic Binkley talks with Austin Tucker.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Warrensburg-Latham head coach Victor Binkley calls out from the bench during the IHSA 1A super-sectional at Redbird Arena Tuesday, March 4, 2008, on the campus of Illinois State university in Normal, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Warrensburg-Latham head coach Victor Binkley gives Zach Culp (22) a hug as he comes off the court during the IHSA 1A super-sectional game against Fisher at Redbird Arena Tuesday, March 4, 2008, on the campus of Illinois State university in Normal, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Warrensburg-Latham head coach Victor Binkley yells out from the bench during an IHSA 1A sectional game at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2008, in Mackinaw, Ill.
Warrensburg-Latham head coach Vic Binkley calls out from the bench during an IHSA Class 1A sectional championship game against Granville Putnam County at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School on Feb. 29, 2008, in Mackinaw.
Warrensburg-Latham head coach Vic Binkley talks with Joey Whitlow during practice in the school's gymnasium Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2007.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Warrensburg-Latham Head Coach Victor Binkley shows his frustration on the sideline after a call against his team during the championship game of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament at Central A&M High School Friday, Dec. 12, 2008, in Moweaqua, Ill.
