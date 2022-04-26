Donations needed for victims of Warrensburg apartment building fire

WARRENSBURG — Donations for victims of the apartment building fire in Warrensburg on Monday are being collected at Forsyth Village Hall, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and Colee's Corner Drug Store, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The building was a total loss and the residents lost everything. All items donated will be taken to the Village of Warrensburg for distribution. Make checks payable to Village of Warrensburg.

Needed items include household goods, diapers, wipes, bottles, cups, toys and pet supplies; children's clothing for girls 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 24 months, 2T, 3T; for boys, 9-12 months, 6 months; women's, juniors extra-small, medium and large, sizes 0-3; shoes 6.5; men's small, medium and large, 0-3 and shoes size 6.5.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

