Dove, city of Decatur partner for COVID relief grant distribution

DECATUR — Dove Financial Assistance and the city of Decatur will partner to distribute funds to residents who have lost income due to COVID-19.

Those who meet all the Housing and Urban Development eligibility guidelines to qualify for assistance can receive funds to help with rent, mortgage and power bills.

Applications are available at Dove's website, www.doveinc.org, or picked up in person by appointment between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Northeast Community Fund, 839 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Call (217) 619-9108 or email DFA@doveinc.org.

