Dove Inc. seeks donations for domestic violence shelter

DECATUR — Dove, Inc. is seeking help from the community to replenish the supply of several items needed at its domestic violence shelter.

The nonprofit agency said in its monthly newsletter that the shelter is out of new towels, washcloths and pillows, and has a low supply of silverware.

"If you or your group can help, we certainly appreciate it," the agency said.

Other items sought for the shelter include:

Gas gift cards

Walmart/Kroger/ALDI gift cards

Alarm clocks

New twin-sized sheets

Box fans

African-American hair products, shampoo and conditioner

Hair grease/Vaseline

Hairbrushes with natural or nylon bristles

Hair gel and hairspray

Hair dryers

Deodorant

Non-drowsy over-the-counter medications for allergies and colds

The shelter is at 302 S. Union St. in Decatur and can be contacted at (217) 428-6616.

Another way to donate to the shelter is to visit domesticshelters.org. Items can be purchased and send directly to the shelter from this website.

The Dove shelter provides a safe place for adults and children who are victims of domestic abuse. It is staffed 24 hours a day and provides basic needs and support services for residents. Its 24-hour hotline is (217) 423-2238.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

