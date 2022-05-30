Dove to announce new leadership, rename center in honor of Ray Batman

DECATUR — Dove Inc. will host a separate ceremonies this week to mark the renaming of its facility and to announce a new executive director.
The group's facility will be renamed The Ray Batman Center for Social Justice. Batman, who retired in 2011 and died in 2021, was the first employee of Dove and a driving force behind the organization for 30 years.
Batman's family, Dove's staff, board and volunteers will be on hand to mark the occasion. The ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the center, 788 E. Clay St.
Dove will name a new executive director during a event at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the Anna B. Millikin Home, 302 S. Union Ave.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato reacts at the surprise unveiling of a sign revealing the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen is named after her during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A surprise unveiling of a sign reveals that the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen is named after retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday November 11, 2016.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato and David Ozier of Lowe's Heroes look over the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Members of Lowe’s Heroes take a group photo near a new cabinet unit they donated to the dining area during an event commemorating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Dove Inc., Homeward bound employees Kim Fickes, left, and Denise Jones look over a newly painted and carpeted bedroom during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A newly painted and carpeted shelter bedroom is pictured at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday November 1, 2016.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Members of Lowe's Heros meet in a room with new carpet during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW New ground covering on the playground was among recent improvements made at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Attendees visit in the dining area during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
