 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Dove to announce new leadership, rename center in honor of Ray Batman

  • 0
Ray Batman
Provided photo

DECATUR — Dove Inc. will host a separate ceremonies this week to mark the renaming of its facility and to announce a new executive director.

The group's facility will be renamed The Ray Batman Center for Social Justice. Batman, who retired in 2011 and died in 2021, was the first employee of Dove and a driving force behind the organization for 30 years.

Batman's family, Dove's staff, board and volunteers will be on hand to mark the occasion. The ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the center, 788 E. Clay St.

Dove will name a new executive director during a event at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the Anna B. Millikin Home, 302 S. Union Ave. 

PHOTOS: Dove Inc. Celebrates Shelter Improvements

1 of 10

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News