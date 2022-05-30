Dove to announce new leadership, rename center in honor of Ray Batman

DECATUR — Dove Inc. will host a separate ceremonies this week to mark the renaming of its facility and to announce a new executive director.

The group's facility will be renamed The Ray Batman Center for Social Justice. Batman, who retired in 2011 and died in 2021, was the first employee of Dove and a driving force behind the organization for 30 years.

Batman's family, Dove's staff, board and volunteers will be on hand to mark the occasion. The ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the center, 788 E. Clay St.

Dove will name a new executive director during a event at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the Anna B. Millikin Home, 302 S. Union Ave.

