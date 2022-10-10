 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown park to be named in honor of Decatur-born sculptor

downtown city park

A sculpture by Preston Jackson honoring the role of African American soldiers in the Civil War is the focal point of the greenspace in downtown Decatur that will carry the name of the artist following action by the Decatur City Council. Jackson is a Decatur native who has been recognized internationally for his work.

 Scott Perry

DECATUR — Preston Jackson, the Decatur-born sculptor who has achieved international acclaim, will have a downtown park named in his honor on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in a ceremony hosted by the City Council.

The park is located at 337 N. Water St. and is already home to a Jackson sculpture. Ceremonies begin at 11:30 a.m. and the sculptor is scheduled to attend.

Food will be available for purchase from Vinnie’s Barbee Q and there will be live jazz music.

preston jackson

Jackson

