Downtown park to be named in honor of Decatur-born sculptor

DECATUR — Preston Jackson, the Decatur-born sculptor who has achieved international acclaim, will have a downtown park named in his honor on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in a ceremony hosted by the City Council.
The park is located at 337 N. Water St. and is already home to a Jackson sculpture. Ceremonies begin at 11:30 a.m. and the sculptor is scheduled to attend.
Food will be available for purchase from Vinnie’s Barbee Q and there will be live jazz music.
