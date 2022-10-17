Driver in fatal rural Macon County crash identified

CERRO GORDO — The driver of a pickup truck killed in a head-on collision with a semitruck was identified Monday as Clayton T. Miller, 27, of Cerro Gordo.
A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Miller had been pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. after the crash on Oct. 13 on Illinois 105 near Illini Road in rural Macon County.
Day said Miller had been headed eastbound when he was in collision with the westbound semitruck and died from extensive injuries.
