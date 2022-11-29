 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver’s license expiration extension ending Dec. 1

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ driver’s license and ID card expiration extension introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to end on Dec. 1. 

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White initiated the extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits in 2020, in addition to expanding online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards. 

The Secretary of State’s office mails letters to those customers eligible to renew their license and identification online, but all people can visit ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp to look up their eligibility status. Customers can also call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN. 

In a press release, White encouraged eligible residents to conduct their business online at ilsos.gov. Other services offered online include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card and purchasing license plate stickers. 

White’s office also reminded residents that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3. 

 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

