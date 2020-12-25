Drought amid a deep freeze: the weather outside is frightful

The United States Drought Monitor website has been chronicling a chronic lack of rain or snow across a swath of Central Illinois.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The site’s current drought map shows an area of “D2”, or severe drought, centered heavily on Macon, Logan and into DeWitt, Christian and Sangamon counties, with an area of D1, or moderate drought, marching across much of McLean and the rest of DeWitt and Logan counties.

The National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln defines D2 conditions as severe enough to damage crops and require water conservation measures.

Happily, this isn’t the growing season and NWS Lincoln Meteorologist Kirk Huettl said a mix of snow but mostly rain, due to hit Central Illinois from around Tuesday night through Wednesday night, could pump up to an inch of moisture into the parched ground.

“And we could use it to bring up those river and lake levels,” he added. “I think it will be a welcome rain to get our water supply back up, it will help. We don’t want to be going into a drought into the growing season in the spring.”