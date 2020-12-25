Drought amid a deep freeze: the weather outside is frightful

DECATUR — Mother Nature’s weather gift to Central Illinois turned out to be a surprise trip to Siberia, but a belated present of some rain-snow mix promises to help ease a drought already classified as “severe” in areas of Macon, DeWitt, Logan, Christian and Sangamon counties.
Taking a look at the bone-chilling cold first, it seems hard to believe that temperatures were nudging the 60s on Wednesday and had dropped to single-digit lows in some areas by the morning of Christmas Eve.
By Christmas Day it was still cold enough — with highs near 21 and wind chills plummeting to between 5 and 15 degrees below zero — to prompt the National Weather Service in Lincoln to warn: “Extended exposure to these conditions could result in frostbite and hypothermia.”
The Bloomington area saw a low of 5 degrees Christmas morning and families and excited children awoke to a 2/10ths-of-an-inch dusting of light snow. The weather service said normal Central Illinois temps for this time of year would see lows of around 21 and highs up to 37 degrees; the record Central Illinois low was set on Christmas morning in 1983 when the mercury plunged to a stunning 18 degrees below zero in Lincoln, minus 17 in Decatur.
Lurking behind this year’s see-sawing temperature swings is a worrying story about precipitation, or rather the lack of it.
The United States Drought Monitor website has been chronicling a chronic lack of rain or snow across a swath of Central Illinois.
The site’s current drought map shows an area of “D2”, or severe drought, centered heavily on Macon, Logan and into DeWitt, Christian and Sangamon counties, with an area of D1, or moderate drought, marching across much of McLean and the rest of DeWitt and Logan counties.
The National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln defines D2 conditions as severe enough to damage crops and require water conservation measures.
Happily, this isn’t the growing season and NWS Lincoln Meteorologist Kirk Huettl said a mix of snow but mostly rain, due to hit Central Illinois from around Tuesday night through Wednesday night, could pump up to an inch of moisture into the parched ground.
“And we could use it to bring up those river and lake levels,” he added. “I think it will be a welcome rain to get our water supply back up, it will help. We don’t want to be going into a drought into the growing season in the spring.”
As for the upcoming weekend and the chance to try out some new toys outside (unless you got a boat) the weather looks promising: Huettl forecasts breezy and dry conditions across Central Illinois, with a high of 39 in Decatur and 37 in Bloomington on Saturday, and a high of 47 in Bloomington on Sunday and 49 in Decatur. Things will start to cool off Sunday night in both cities, with highs hovering around 31-32 by Monday.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid