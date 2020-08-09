You are the owner of this article.
Dryer fire fills Decatur laundromat with smoke Sunday afternoon
Dryer fire fills Decatur laundromat with smoke Sunday afternoon

DECATUR — A new laundromat building in Decatur filled with smoke Sunday afternoon when towels in a dryer caught fire.

Decatur Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Ohl said firefighters were called to the Modern Laundromat at 1227 E. Wood St. at 2:36 p.m.

“It was pretty smoky in there, that’s for sure,” said Ohl. He said it appears someone had left the facility after loading the towels to dry. He said the alarm was raised by a motorist pumping gas nearby who saw the smoke.

The fire was dealt with quickly and Ohl said firefighters ventilated the building, which has all new equipment. He said the dryer sustained damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

