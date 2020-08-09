Dryer fire fills Decatur laundromat with smoke Sunday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A new laundromat building in Decatur filled with smoke Sunday afternoon when towels in a dryer caught fire.

Decatur Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Ohl said firefighters were called to the Modern Laundromat at 1227 E. Wood St. at 2:36 p.m.

“It was pretty smoky in there, that’s for sure,” said Ohl. He said it appears someone had left the facility after loading the towels to dry. He said the alarm was raised by a motorist pumping gas nearby who saw the smoke.

The fire was dealt with quickly and Ohl said firefighters ventilated the building, which has all new equipment. He said the dryer sustained damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.