Early voting steady heading into election day, county clerk says

DECATUR — Following a heated state redistricting process and a move from March to June, Macon County is on track for a mostly normal primary election day.

Early voting has been steady, and overall turnout leading up to the June 28 election has been average for a primary year, according to Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.

Primaries generally have lower turnout, Tanner said.

“The presidential election that we went through in 2020 obviously had much higher turnout,” he said. “But for a primary, (this year has) been pretty steady.”

This year, Illinoisans are voting in June instead of March. In 2021, state officials shifted what would have been a March 15 primary to June 28 as lawmakers awaited the U.S. Census data necessary to redraw state and federal district maps.

This year’s primary election posed a few issues for election officials, Tanner said. Officials’ first concern was simply making sure voters knew about the date change.

Tanner credited local media with helping to send out information about the new date.

One other point of confusion for many voters, Tanner said, is that many voters are in new districts and don’t recognize the candidates on their ballots.

“We used to have one Congressional district, now we have two. We have five state representative districts, and we have three state senators. So we have more offices in Macon County than people are used to,” he said.

The most notable district changes for Macon County voters are in the county’s U.S. Congressional districts.

Illinois Democrats who controlled the state’s redistricting process last year drew current U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, into a new, heavily Republican-leaning district with Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, leaving the 13th District with no incumbent.

The new 13th District excludes mostly rural areas in Central Illinois. It stretches from East St. Louis through Springfield, Decatur, and Champaign-Urbana. The new 15th District completely surrounds the 13th and includes communities like Vandalia, Lincoln and Quincy.

While most of Decatur is in the 13th Congressional District, Macon, Mount Zion, and most other parts of the county are now in the 15th District.

Other contested races include the Republican nominations for governor and for Macon County sheriff.

The race for sheriff pits incumbent Sheriff Jim Root against Cody Moore, who retired from the Decatur Police Department. It was only after a lengthy court battle over some contested ballots in 2018 that Root was sworn into the position in May 2021. There is no Democrat currently on the ballot.

Republican voters in two of Macon County’s five county board districts will have a primary, setting the stage for incumbent-heavy battles in the fall.

The primaries are needed to whittle the list of Republican candidates down to three in the new District 4 and District 5.

The new board district map, approved based on the results of the 2020 Census, saw the number of districts drop from seven to five, with each still represented by three board members.

In the two districts where there will be primaries, there are numerous current board members who will be going head to head in November.

In District 4, current Republican board members Kevin Greenfield, Jason Comer and Ryan Kreke are being challenged in the primary by Edward D. Yoder. Yoder is the son of Edward D. Yoder, the former Macon County treasurer who stepped down last year after more than 10 years leading the office.

The top three vote-getters in the primary will go on to challenge current Democrat board members Marcy Rood and Patricia Dawson.

In District 5, current Republican board members Debra Kraft, Gregory Mattingley and Linda Little are being challenged by Hubert Murray. The top three vote-getters in this race will go on to face current Democrat board member Shad Edwards.

While calls to vote have increased following recent national news like the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Tanner said it’s difficult to mobilize voters during a primary election season.

“Primary voters are primary voters. They are people who vote in every election,” he said. “It is really hard to drive turnout up in a primary.”

Illinois runs an open primary system, which means voters must choose between a Republican or a Democratic ballot in the election. However, as Tanner stressed, pulling a ballot for either party does not mean a voter is registered with that party.

Tanner also said some polling locations in the county are no longer open, so voters should check their voter ID cards to ensure they know which polling place to head to.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. A list of polling places in Macon County is available on the Macon County website at maconcounty.illinois.gov.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

