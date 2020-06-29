10 ways Illinois schools will look different this fall
10 ways Illinois schools will look different this fall

Students, teachers and staff in all Illinois schools will have to wear face masks. At all times.

The state released its long-awaited reopening plan for schools last week. The face mask requirement was a big takeaway, but it's just one of many changes parents might see or hear about this fall.

The guidelines, which are subject to change — especially if the state sees a resurgence in COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, are 63 pages of instructions and recommendations on everything from how to manage breakfast and lunch service to bathroom breaks and recess.

The return to in-school teaching comes after a most unusual end to the 2019-2020 school year. Teachers and students scrambled to become online instructors and learners after schools were abruptly closed in mid-March.

School officials now have anywhere from six to eight weeks to use the state's new guidelines to develop their own school and district-specific plans, which must include face masks but also mandatory temperature checks and symptom screenings, additional cleaning requirements and as much social distancing as possible.

Here are 10 highlights.

"Starting the 2020-2021 School Year"

Download PDF https://www.isbe.net/Documents/Part-3-Transition-Planning-Phase-4.pdf
Concerned about COVID-19?

