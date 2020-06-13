× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — As the nation celebrates Flag Day, the Lincoln Heritage Museum at Lincoln College is coming closer to public display of a flag touched by Abraham Lincoln.

Known as the Ladies of Middletown Flag, it was hand-sewn by women in the Logan County town of Middletown in 1860 for a Lincoln campaign rally in Springfield.

Soon, the flag will be taken to by Textile Conservation Services in Indianapolis to be restored for public display. The restoration and preservation work is expected to take several months.

This is no tiny flag. It measures 71 inches by 108 inches, is made of wool and has 33 stars along with its 13 stripes.

The museum acquired the Middletown Flag in 1996 but it has seldom been seen in public. The museum is currently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“To protect it from deterioration, it has only left the vault a handful of times,” said Olivia Partlow, a member of the museum staff.

One of those handful of times was when Ron Keller, former museum director, took it to a meeting of a Middletown women’s group. Middletown is about 20 miles west of Lincoln.

As he carefully unrolled the flag, it was an emotional moment that caused some women to shed tears, he said.

“It really was meaningful for them,” said Keller, who teaches history and political science at Lincoln College.

Similar emotions are felt by many people whenever they see the U.S. flag, whose history is celebrated on Flag Day.

“The flag is a piece of cloth to some people. But it is also one of the most, if not the most, vivid representations of what our country means and our history. … It automatically evokes emotions,” said Keller.

The museum has raised $20,000 for restoration of the Middletown Flag and is still raising money to develop a new exhibit with the flag.

The Middletown Flag will be displayed together with two other banners related to 1860 campaign that are in the museum’s collection — the “Nation’s Choice” banner and a smaller banner featuring Abraham Lincoln and his running mate, Hannibal Hamlin. They were used by Wide Awake Supporters of Logan County, said Partlow.

Like the flag itself, fund-raising for its restoration was a community effort.

About $4,000 of the restoration money came from a 2018 "Save the Flag Penny Drive" — remember whose face is on the penny? — involving Logan County schools. Students at New Holland-Middletown Elementary School in Middletown raised the most among all schools, $600. “They really got into it,” said Partlow. Anonymous donations helped boost the overall total.

“The flag is important because it was actually sat upon by Abraham Lincoln” during a rally in Springfield on Aug. 8, 1860, said Partlow.

You read that correctly: sat upon. Partlow explains how it came about.

The Wide Awake Supporters put together a float to ride in the parade that was part of the rally.

“It was hand sewn by the ladies of Middletown. … They had no idea Lincoln would touch it,” said Partlow.

“After the parade was finished, the flag was rolled up and put in a fairgrounds building,” she said.

That would have been that, but the crowd urged Lincoln to give a speech, although that wasn’t on the original schedule.

“Lincoln needed to ride from one area to another area to give the speech” and the flag was placed around his shoulders and on the seat of the carriage that Lincoln rode, she explained.

“A president sitting on the flag today would not be a very good thing for your campaign, but I tell people the laws were different then,” said Partlow.

The museum focuses on pre-presidential Lincoln and what helped build his character, said Keller, who is managing director of the Abraham Lincoln Center for Character Development at Lincoln College.

“It’s a great relic of Abraham Lincoln history,” said Keller. “It really focuses on the local connection.”

Keller said the flag represents “connections he (Lincoln) made right here in Logan County. … It’s just magnificent.”

Noting the large size of the hand-sewn flag, Keller said “the fact that there was so much devotion in making this flag is a real testament to the candidacy of Lincoln. … They knew this man as a friend and a lawyer. They campaigned for him personally.”

He added, “They were electing someone at a very crucial time for the country and it was someone they believed in.”

The flag is also an important part of women’s history, noted Partlow.

“This was when women couldn’t vote. The only way to show their support for a candidate was to sew a flag like this and attend rallies,” she said.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

