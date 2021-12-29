2 finalists selected for superintendent of Decatur Public Schools

DECATUR — There are two finalists for the position of superintendent of Decatur Public Schools and the public will get a chance to meet them, ask questions and provide feedback next week.

Virtual gatherings with the finalists will be held at 6 and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.

District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said she does not have the two candidates' names or histories and does not know when those will be released.

Community members who commented on the district's Facebook page expressed unhappiness that no candidate names were available.

"Sounds like you don’t want us to know their names?" wrote Claire Smith. "In a time where citizens, parents, and students are already wary and in a distrustful mood of this district (board) and Kiel administration, you might show some transparency here. Controlling the narrative right now doesn’t make this look good for any parties involved."

Smith told the H&R that she hopes enough people speak up to convince the board and administrators that people want transparency from the district.

"This secretive behavior has got to stop," she said. "Voices need to be heard whether or not DPS61 wants to listen."

The board has held several closed session meetings to interview candidates over recent weeks.

“The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education has been working hard to find the district’s next superintendent to lead and serve our school community. After reviewing written applications, checking references, completing background screenings, and conducting several hours of interviews, we have narrowed the field to two finalists,” a school district news release stated.

The news release said the virtual sessions, one for each candidate, will begin with the candidates sharing why they believe they are the right fit for the position and why they are excited about serving our students, staff, and greater community; summarizing their leadership style; and describing their aspirations for the district.

After their presentations, participants will be able to ask the candidates questions during a Q and A session facilitated by consultants from search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

The public will then be asked to provide written feedback regarding the two candidates, which the board will use when making its final decision.

The link for the Zoom seminars will be https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81031536360

The board is seeking a replacement for Paul Fregeau, who left the district effective July 1 to take a position in the Fox C-6 district near St. Louis. In July, Bobbi Williams, retired assistant superintendent, was named interim superintendent for Decatur while the search for a permanent replacement is underway.

