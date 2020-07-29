2 large Illinois teachers unions threaten ‘health and safety strikes’ without adequate school COVID protections

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois teachers and other school employees could strike if school districts implement in-person learning without meeting safety measures outlined by government entities or medical professionals, two of the largest teachers unions in the state in a joint statement Wednesday.

The Illinois Education Association and Illinois Federation of Teachers — representing around 238,000 employees in public and private schools, colleges and universities in the state — said they will pursue whatever means necessary to ensure that schools have adequate safety protections.

“No avenue or action is off the table — the courts, the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board — nothing, including health and safety strikes,” the statement said.

The unions said they believe some types of in-person learning are possible with mitigation strategies in individual communities. "But absent a practical safety plan that includes a clear line of responsibility and enforcement," the two groups are calling for the upcoming school year to start with remote learning.