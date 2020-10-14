2 more Mount Zion students test positive for COVID-19

MOUNT ZION — Two more Mount Zion students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Travis Roundcount sent a letter to district families on Wednesday in which he said a student who was at the high school last week and a Mount Zion Grade School student who was at that school two weeks ago tested positive.

"We are coordinating our efforts with the Macon County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread within our school and community," Roundcount wrote in the letter. "We have also discussed with the health department that a school shut down is not necessary at this time."

On Monday, the school district reported two high school students and one staff member at the junior high had tested positive. On Oct. 8, the district reported a high school student had tested positive.

To prevent further spread of the disease, the school district is taking the following steps: