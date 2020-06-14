2-term Decatur student ambassador heads for college

“We are able to ask the student ambassadors direct questions when administration brings recommendations and discussion items,” she said. “They articulate how this could impact their student experience, and they also challenge us with questions to think about the topics of conversation from their perspective. Especially this past year, they have had a front seat view of the challenges that face boards and how elected leaders are held accountable by the community.”

“Londarius, more than any other student ambassador, has challenged us to think differently,” Nolan said. “From day one, he has not been shy about asking questions that make us pause to consider the student voice, and make us reflect whether the decision being made is truly in the best interest of our students. I was immediately impressed with his moxy and ambition. He sits quietly listening to the conversation, but will then softly ask a thoughtful question about a complex topic that challenges all of us to think a little differently, and dive a little deeper. The goals he has for himself are lofty and impressive, and that has motivated me as a board member to make sure we are providing a strong foundation so he can achieve them.”