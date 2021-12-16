3 Central Illinois school districts named in suit against mask, vaccine mandates

 Skip to main content
EUREKA — Teachers from several Central Illinois school districts have filed a lawsuit against their districts and state officials over mask and vaccine mandates. The plaintiffs are represented by Thomas DeVore.

Thomas DeVore, representing owners of Joe's Station House Pizza Pub, questions police officers during a Normal Liquor Commission meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. DeVore is representing some Central Illinois teachers in lawsuits against state mask and vaccine-or-test mandates. 

Area defendants include Decatur School District #61, Roanoke-Benson Community Unit School District #60 and Eureka Community Unit District #140. Roanoke-Benson CUSD #60 and Eureka CUSD #140 are both also involved in a similar lawsuit filed by parents

There is another active lawsuit against McLean County Unit 5 by teachers opposed to the mandates. 

The plaintiffs include four teachers from CUSD #60, four from CUSD #140 and one from District 61.

There are 21 districts in total named in the case, with dozens of teachers as plaintiffs.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and its director Ngozi Ezike, the Illinois State Board of Education and State Superintendent Carmen Ayala, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker are also defendants in the case. 

Complaint filed by teachers against school districts and the state over mask mandates.

The lawsuit asks to overturn the mask mandate and the requirement to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly. The mandates are in place statewide but adopted by the school boards.

DeVore has built a reputation for legal challenges to Pritzker's public health mitigation measures. He represented State Sen. Darren Bailey, who is now running for governor, in his lawsuit against the extension of the stay-at-home order. He also represents the parent plaintiffs in that case. 

Decatur Schools, CUSD #60 and CUSD #140 have not returned The Pantagraph's request for comment. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

