3 Millikin University students in isolation after positive COVID-19 tests

DECATUR — Three Millikin University students are in isolation following positive COVID-19 tests.

Two students are in isolation at home, and a third is in isolation in campus isolation housing, said spokesman Dane Lisser.

"These cases were discovered as a result of Millikin’s testing partnership with CVS Health, along with the testing criteria created to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 cases on campus," Lisser said.

The first case on the campus was reported on Aug. 24, the first day of classes, and officials said it was attributed to the student's exposure at an off-campus job. The Macon County Health Department and university staff conducted a contact-tracing process to determine the activities of the individual and shared the information in a campus-wide letter.

Millikin opened this month with in-person, online and hybrid courses. Classroom layouts have been constructed to allow for social distancing, masks required in common areas and temperature checks are encouraged throughout campus buildings.