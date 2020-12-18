3 more file for Decatur school board; 2 for Sangamon Valley

DECATUR — Three more candidates have filed to run for the four Decatur Public Schools' Board of Education.

Al Scheider, Alana Giselle Banks and Jayjuan Young filed on Friday, adding their names to those of Jason Wayne Dion, Krystal Johnson, Ferlaxnes Carson, and Kevin Collins-Brown who filed earlier in the week.

So far, none of the four incumbents has filed to run.

Two additional candidates for Sangamon Valley's school board also filed on Friday: Lori Campbell and Jessica Browning.

No additional candidates have filed for Richland Community College's three available seats, currently held by Tom Ritter, Vicki Carr and Randy Prince. Prince has said he does not plan to run. Ritter, Carr and Jaime Shobe Brown have already filed to run.

The filing period ends Monday.

