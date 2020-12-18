 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 more file for Decatur school board; 2 for Sangamon Valley
0 comments
alert top story

3 more file for Decatur school board; 2 for Sangamon Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Three more candidates have filed to run for the four Decatur Public Schools' Board of Education.

Al Scheider, Alana Giselle Banks and Jayjuan Young filed on Friday, adding their names to those of Jason Wayne Dion, Krystal Johnson, Ferlaxnes Carson, and Kevin Collins-Brown who filed earlier in the week.

So far, none of the four incumbents has filed to run.

Two additional candidates for Sangamon Valley's school board also filed on Friday: Lori Campbell and Jessica Browning.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No additional candidates have filed for Richland Community College's three available seats, currently held by Tom Ritter, Vicki Carr and Randy Prince. Prince has said he does not plan to run. Ritter, Carr and Jaime Shobe Brown have already filed to run.

The filing period ends Monday.

2018 election day selfies 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News