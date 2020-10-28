$30,000 bonus vote 'was rushed,' Decatur school board president says

DECATUR — Decatur school board President Beth Nolan in a radio interview Wednesday said the decision to vote on awarding a $30,000 salary adjustment to an administrator "was rushed."
"It was not fully vetted," she said on the WSOY-AM program "Byers & Co."
The proposed bonus for Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, was the subject of an extensive public comment period during the Tuesday school board meeting and was later voted down.
Twenty-eight teachers, students and parents spoke during public participation. The board pulled the plan from the personnel items on the agenda in order to vote on it separately and all seven board members voted against.
Dase was hired in the district in 2019. His salary is $156,715.
In the "Byers & Co." interview Wednesday, Nolan said the decision to have bonuses started in spring 2019, when they sought to provide incentives to building principals for student achievement. She said there were conversations about voting on a bonus for Dase, and the item was added to the agenda.
"I jumped the gun," she said.
The school district and board members declined interview requests leading up to to the vote, and Nolan on Wednesday told the Herald & Review that she would not comment further.
"Board comments during the meeting last night represent our views,” she said. “The board has no further comment.”
At the school board meeting meeting two weeks ago, bonuses were given to buildings and to individual principals based on criteria that Superintendent Paul Fregeau outlined in a presentation Oct. 27. He said the money to pay the bonuses to principals was already in the budget. Recipients were nominated by co-workers in most cases. The final decision about who received the bonuses was made by a committee.
Board members held a lengthy discussion at the meeting.
“I was pretty adamant that I wanted those slides shown because I think that is setting a precedent,” said board member Beth Creighton. “If we're going to continue down the road of bonuses, it's what we need to provide to the community as far as the rationale. I've heard there are no educators on the board of education, I am one. I've been in education for a long time. I have a degree in vocal education and I teach at Millikin. This bonus structure is not something we have in the world of education and because of that, the moment that it started as a topic, everyone's hair stood on end, and if you don't provide a rationale and rubric, it makes things 10 times worse. I get that it's not the norm, but that doesn't mean it's wrong.”
The bonuses recently given to principals and individual buildings ranged from a few hundred dollars to just over $1,000.
However, said board member Courtney Carson, the presentation by Fregeau did not address what criteria was used to determine that Dase deserved a bonus of $30,000. Dase is not a building principal; he's the assistant superintendent. When Carson asked Fregeau for the rationale and criteria used for Dase, Fregeau did not provide an answer.
Carson also expressed concern that administrators receive bonuses, but not teachers. Fregeau said that would have to be considered in light of the Decatur Education Association's contract, whereas principals are not covered by that contract.
“We need to look at a level of equity when considering these bonuses,” Carson said. “Giving bonuses to some when others are left out, during a pandemic, is not the correct thing to do.”
At the Oct. 13 board meeting, 16 teachers spoke about their distress over the climate in the district, specifically that so many were reprimanded for the way they handled first-quarter grading, but also that their relationships with Dase are problematic.
“It is not lost on me how it makes people feel that we had nearly an hour and a half of public comment two weeks ago, and then this is on the agenda two weeks later,” said board member Regan Lewis. “What troubles me most about this item on the agenda is that we as a board have undermined Mr. Dase with our carelessness and we were too quick to pull the trigger (on the bonus).”
Board member Kendall Briscoe said she agrees that the board could be more transparent, though there are things they are not allowed to discuss publicly, such as personnel issues.
“If our decisions are directly making people miserable, we've gotta own that and explain it,” Briscoe said. “I think what we would ask is grace and understanding that sometimes we're making decisions based on a whole lot of information that's not available for public discussion.”
She said Dase is taking heat for things that are the board's responsibility and the board should alleviate that.
“How many teachers, teaching assistants and parents have you heard from in the past 18 months, and when will you begin to integrate teacher-led collaboration into your decision?” asked Tom Beller, a teacher at Stephen Decatur Middle School. He said he has acted as a mentor and offered support to “guest teachers” – substitutes – who make more than he does and that the number of substitutes is high because of the teacher shortage in the district. “If this keeps up, it's possible we'll have freshmen who have not had a certified teacher since elementary school,” he said. “We spend enormous sums of money we don't have for consultants, unnecessary positions, for all this impressive investment, when something teachers need is guidance and support.”
Ashley Smith, who said she has taught in the district for eight years and loves what she does, also said she is considering other districts for the first time.
“Sadly, I don't know if I can continue to stick this out,” she said. “When I ask friends working in other districts, are they treated with respect for years of teaching experience, they say yes, and I cannot answer in same way. Teachers leaving this district over this very issue. We teachers are realizing this is not the norm and it does not have to be this way.”
