$30,000 bonus vote 'was rushed,' Decatur school board president says

At the school board meeting meeting two weeks ago, bonuses were given to buildings and to individual principals based on criteria that Superintendent Paul Fregeau outlined in a presentation Oct. 27. He said the money to pay the bonuses to principals was already in the budget. Recipients were nominated by co-workers in most cases. The final decision about who received the bonuses was made by a committee.

“I was pretty adamant that I wanted those slides shown because I think that is setting a precedent,” said board member Beth Creighton. “If we're going to continue down the road of bonuses, it's what we need to provide to the community as far as the rationale. I've heard there are no educators on the board of education, I am one. I've been in education for a long time. I have a degree in vocal education and I teach at Millikin. This bonus structure is not something we have in the world of education and because of that, the moment that it started as a topic, everyone's hair stood on end, and if you don't provide a rationale and rubric, it makes things 10 times worse. I get that it's not the norm, but that doesn't mean it's wrong.”