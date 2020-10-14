30 Decatur teachers reprimanded for not following remote learning grading guidelines

“This isn't how it works in other districts. You have a chance to listen or you can have Chernobyl,” he said.

Jalyn Pearce, who attends Eisenhower, also spoke of the heavy workload and the difficulty being experienced by some students who have trouble getting online and learning enough to do their homework from online sessions.

“It's becoming unhealthy for the mental well-being of students,” she said. “We need more time with teachers for extra help. Students are struggling, and this is a lot of kids, this is from freshmen to seniors, MacArthur and Eisenhower both, people in AP, honors and regular classes.”

Decatur is one of the only in the region to have been entirely remote since the academic year started. Officials have said that they are closely monitoring health data and may return to class as numbers improve. Another announcement is expected on Oct. 30.

Dace said parents must also do their part. Parent-teacher conferences, most held virtually, will be in the next two weeks.