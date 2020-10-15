300 special education district workers will no longer be considered Decatur staffers

The cooperative in September offered Decatur schools a 25% share of voting, but in a letter signed by school board President Beth Nolan, the district declined it.

"We welcome continuing this conversation, if it provides a pathway to a resolution that includes a 50% weighted vote," wrote Nolan.

After not coming to an agreement, the Decatur school board in June withdrew from the arrangement. The cooperative's board made the decision to name the regional office its administrative agent at a meeting on Thursday.

“Macon-Piatt Special Education District had sought a resolution with the Decatur Public School board to see if there was any way they would change their mind and remain the administrative agent,” said Special Education District Executive Director Kathy Horath.

Changing administrative agents requires the special education district to spend several thousand dollars in legal fees, according to a letter signed by Vic Zimmerman, chairman of the cooperative's executive board, which will have to be paid by member districts.

It will also require a formal change of employer for the 300 workers of the cooperative. Plans are to hold a series of meetings with employees to plan the transition.