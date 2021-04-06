 Skip to main content
4 new Decatur school board members to take seats next month
DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools has four new board members.

As of press time, with 46 precincts of 58 reporting, unofficial results showed the leading candidates were Al Scheider (20.96% of votes), Kevin Collins-Brown (18.32%), Jason Dion (15.02%) and Alana Banks (15.07%). 

Alana Banks

Banks 

Other candidates in the race were Krystal Johnson, Ferlaxnes Carson and Jayjuan Young.

None of the four incumbents — Beth Nolan, Beth Creighton, Kendall Briscoe and Courtney Carson — chose to run for a second term.

The new board members will be seated at a special board meeting on May 3 or 4, said Nolan, the current board president. The board will consult the winners before choosing which day to ensure it is convenient for them. Regular school board meetings are generally held the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, with special meetings and work sessions called as needed.

Kevin Collins-Brown

Collins-Brown

With the seating of the new board members, none of whom has served on a school board previously, the board will have only three members with experience. Regan Lewis and Andrew Taylor were elected two years ago; Dan Oakes has served since the 1990s.

Al Scheider

Scheider

The new board members will immediately face the task of finding a new district leader. Paul Fregeau, who has been superintendent since 2017, will soon leave the district for a position in Jefferson County, Missouri. His last day is June 30.

Members decided at their March 23 meeting that the search should be handled by the incoming board. Oakes, who has been part of several superintendent searches, said the process usually takes several months to complete.

Jason Dion

Dixon

New board members are required by state law to take Open Meetings Act training within 90 days of being seated, and Professional Development Leadership Training, which covers education and labor law, financial oversight and accountability, and fiduciary responsibilities, within a year.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

