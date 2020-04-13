$40,000 remote learning grant considered for Decatur school district

The move was recognized Pritzker during a recent press briefing when he commended the school district and others across the state for coming together to help local hospitals during the crisis.

Denise Swarthout, a DPS spokeswoman, said the document in the board packet is only a cover letter and that several additional details provided to board members in a larger memo stated the grant funding could go toward other technological needs as the iPads donated to the hospital had already essentially been replaced earlier in the school year.

Those iPads that were donated were originally being prepared for sale but district staff felt it would be more beneficial for health care workers to communicate virtually, when appropriate, with sick patients as an attempt to maintain social distancing rules.

"The district in the (2019-2020) school year had to replace 434 iPads that were damaged or stolen so those donated iPads were already replaced," Swarthout said.

The meeting Tuesday is not open to the public because of coronavirus restrictions that limit meetings to fewer than 10 people. It is being streamed on the school district Facebook page.

