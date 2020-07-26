5 questions with ... Michael Warnick, Macon County probation officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Name: Michael Warnick

Occupation: Macon County probation officer

City of residence: Decatur

What duties are involved for those working as a probation officer?

We supervise offenders who are on DUI, misdemeanor, and/or felony probation. We monitor their compliance with court ordered-conditions, providing guidance and assistance when needed. We also testify in court as necessary.

How did you come to be a probation officer and what are some rewarding aspects of the job?

I have a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and was working for the county in the Environmental Management Department in 2006. I noticed the probation office was hiring. I applied for the job and was lucky enough to be hired. It is rewarding when you see offenders succeed on probation and receiving calls or letters from past offenders telling you thank you.

You also mentioned being a volunteer firefighter with the South Wheatland Fire District. What made you want to pursue that?