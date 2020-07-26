You are the owner of this article.
5 questions with ... Michael Warnick, Macon County probation officer
5 QUESTIONS WITH | Michael Warnick, Macon County probation officer

5 questions with ... Michael Warnick, Macon County probation officer

Michael Warnick

Michael Warnick and his fiance Rachel Richardson

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Michael Warnick

Occupation: Macon County probation officer

City of residence: Decatur

What duties are involved for those working as a probation officer?

We supervise offenders who are on DUI, misdemeanor, and/or felony probation. We monitor their compliance with court ordered-conditions, providing guidance and assistance when needed. We also testify in court as necessary.

How did you come to be a probation officer and what are some rewarding aspects of the job?

I have a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and was working for the county in the Environmental Management Department in 2006. I noticed the probation office was hiring. I applied for the job and was lucky enough to be hired. It is rewarding when you see offenders succeed on probation and receiving calls or letters from past offenders telling you thank you.

You also mentioned being a volunteer firefighter with the South Wheatland Fire District. What made you want to pursue that?

I had wanted to be a firefighter from a very young age. I joined the South Wheatland Fire Department when I turned 18 and have been a member for 26 years. We are all volunteer so it is very rewarding to me to give back to the residents of our district and help them in their time of need.

I noticed you're quite the dog lover. Tell us about yours.

My dog, Jenny, is 10 years old and she is a Lab mix I got from Genesis pet rescue out of Charleston. She is quite a daddy’s girl and has such a goofy and unique personality.

What would you be doing on the average weekend, work excluded?

I enjoy spending time with my girlfriend of 3½ years and planning for our wedding in September. I also enjoy getting my kayak out in the water.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

