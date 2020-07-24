8 details from Decatur schools '100% virtual learning' plan announced today

Aug. 12, 13, and 14 will be designated as Remote Learning Planning Days for teachers and staff to ensure they’re ready for students to begin virtual learning on Aug. 17. Decatur Public Schools will also offer assistance on these days for families who need to get internet access in their homes or iPads updated so that students are prepared for virtual learning.
"At this time, DPS has designated the first quarter of the school year as virtual learning only. As we approach the end of the first quarter on Oct. 9, district leaders will consult with health experts to determine if a return to some form of in-person instruction is advisable. We know that the COVID-19 positivity rate in our region changes daily, so planning for the future of instruction for DPS students must remain fluid as well," the district said in a statement.