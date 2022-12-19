A Christmas to Remember dinner planned for those in need

DECATUR — SkyWalker Outreach Service and Richland Community College's EnRich program have teamed up to offer a Christmas meal to those in need this week.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in SkyWalker International Sports Complex at Eldorado and Jackson streets, volunteers will serve up turkey legs from 217 Flavors and food from D-Boe's Chicken and Waffles during “A Christmas to Remember.”

“(SkyWalker owner) Rodney Walker considers himself to be Hip Hop Santa and I'm Super Smooth Scrooge,” said the Rev. Courtney Carson, chuckling. He's the assistant vice president of external affairs at Richland and EnRich helps adult students pursue the training and skills that help them obtain jobs and careers that lead to self-sufficiency.

The turkey legs, Carson said, have the reputation of being so tender that if you shake the turkey leg, the meat just falls off the bone, and the men wanted to give people who are homeless something special for their meal. They've also collected survival kits that include items like gloves and other cold-weather necessities, and warm clothes, to hand out at the dinner.

“It's for those individuals who may experience the heartache of winter, the frost bite of this season, the powerful pressures of poverty,” Carson said. “During that hour of dinner, all of us will shake our turkey legs. Some people just don't have access to experience that.”

Walker said youth served by SkyWalker will get gift cards and snack packs that night, too. He and Carson plan to visit Oasis Day Center to put up fliers to make sure people know about the event.

“We're gonna give out stuff until we don't have any more,” Walker said.