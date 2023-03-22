FORSYTH – If you want the undivided attention of a group of second graders, try a baby goat.

At Decatur Christian School on Wednesday, students in the younger grades celebrated Springing into Spring with a visit from FFA members from Maroa-Forsyth High School. The high school students set up presentations in the elementary classrooms and the Decatur Christian students moved from room to room.

In one class, Emma Lane, who brought her bunny, John Apperle, who brought his baby goat, and Max Brady let the youngsters pet the animals while they talked about how to care for them. The goat, it turned out, had not yet been named, and after some spirited discussion, the human kids decided on “Oreo” for the little black-and-white kid.

“It was amazing,” said second grader Lucas Briggs, who had not realized how small a baby goat is. “I love pets. They're the best thing ever.”

The FFA members enjoy visiting younger students, said Emma, a junior at Maroa-Forsyth, and they especially enjoy introducing them to different aspects of agriculture.

“They don't have an FFA chapter of any kind,” she said. “We just love to come in and show them what we do and what we get to do and what agriculture is all about.”

Emma's mother is a teacher at Decatur Christian and her brother Emmett is a student there.

“We are doing this today so we can, first, partner with the Maroa-Forsyth FFA chapter,” said Jackie Lane, Emma's mom. “Secondly, so we can celebrate spring and learn some new things about what spring brings.”

FFA members Isabella Ross and Aubrey Stewart love FFA for the fun they have and the new things they learn, and want to pass that on to the students. They helped the youngsters paint cans that will become planters for seedlings, and provided some games that taught them about caring for plants.

“I'm one that grows flowers in our ag chapter,” Aubrey said. “So the fact that they brought these cans in so they can grow things is really special.”

“We like showing them that there's more to FFA than farming,” Isabella said. “We like to spread out and show our community it's more than people think.”

FFA is like a big family, Aubrey said, and helped her overcome her shyness about talking to people.

“I'm able to walk up to someone and have a conversation now,” she said. “About a year ago, I would have been way too scared to even talk to anyone.”

Greyson Applebee and Gehrig Bunselmeyer brought catfish from their hatchery to show students, and fascinated the younger students with their extensive knowledge. The boys said they had considered koi and tilapia for their project, but settled on channel catfish because they're hardy.

“We knew going into it that we're not professionals,” Greyson said. “We just wanted to give the fish the best life we can and we just wanted to keep them alive, honestly. So we chose channel catfish because we knew if we did something wrong, they'd be a little more forgiving.”

Gehrig's mom raised tilapia when she was an ag teacher, he said, and that was their second option.

Between them, they engaged every child in the discussion and Greyson impressed his young audience with his willingness to pick up a catfish in his bare hands so they could touch it – gently – as he pointed out anatomical features like dorsal fins and gills and explained that fish don't “breathe” water; they breathe oxygen, but their gills filter the oxygen out of the water.

Second grader Annabeth Young said she loved to eat catfish, but having met some up close, isn't sure she can do that any longer.

