A Richland Community College class held competitions to give $1,000 to 7 area high schools. Here's what happened.

DECATUR — Eisenhower High School had a good night at the High School Challenge on Thursday, hosted by Richland Community College's honors humanities class.
The students won both the first and second challenges and went into the other contests with high confidence.
“We just wanted to do some service project for high schools,” said Pamela Tacud, a student in the humanities class. “We wanted school-related activities they could do, and we wanted to distribute the $1,000 by letting them earn it.”
Professor Deborah Yaden said the Richland students are studying servant leadership in their class, and had to produce the event, come up with the games, request the money that was given out as prizes and to pay for supplies, and contact the participating high schools.
“My students are going to be writing a paper analyzing how putting (servant leadership) in practice matched up with the theory that we've discussed in the classroom,” Yaden said.
Mahoganie Johnson Cook, a senior at Eisenhower, said the five students on her team were chosen by an assistant principal for being “model students.”
“We don't know exactly what we're raising money for,” she said. “But any money for our school is good money.”
That was also the attitude of Anthony Lee, a senior at Maroa-Forsyth. The students on that team are members of the math club and Scholastic Bowl teams, which came in handy for the trivia contest, for example, with some questions that clearly stumped the high school students, who had 20 seconds to agree on and write down answers.
Each school had submitted potential uses for the prize money, such as new benches and trees for an outside study area or incentives for students with good attendance and behavior.
Challenges ranged from guessing the number of Tootsie Rolls in a jar, to a game where contestants had to poke a pool noodle down the back of their shirts, with a crazy sock on the top end, and try to steal another team's socks. Amid much laughter, Eisenhower won that contest for a $75 prize.
Another game put teammates on opposite sides of the room, with one blindfolded and charged with tossing a stuffed animal toward a bucket held by the other, and the team with the most stuffed animals in the bucket won. That prize also went to Eisenhower, though Decatur Christian School guessed the number of Tootsie Rolls and won $50 for that.
Participating schools included Argenta-Oreana, Decatur Christian, Maroa-Forsyth, Eisenhower, Meridian, Cerro Gordo and St. Teresa.
