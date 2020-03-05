A Richland Community College class held competitions to give $1,000 to 7 area high schools. Here's what happened.

Mahoganie Johnson Cook, a senior at Eisenhower, said the five students on her team were chosen by an assistant principal for being “model students.”

“We don't know exactly what we're raising money for,” she said. “But any money for our school is good money.”

That was also the attitude of Anthony Lee, a senior at Maroa-Forsyth. The students on that team are members of the math club and Scholastic Bowl teams, which came in handy for the trivia contest, for example, with some questions that clearly stumped the high school students, who had 20 seconds to agree on and write down answers.

Each school had submitted potential uses for the prize money, such as new benches and trees for an outside study area or incentives for students with good attendance and behavior.

Challenges ranged from guessing the number of Tootsie Rolls in a jar, to a game where contestants had to poke a pool noodle down the back of their shirts, with a crazy sock on the top end, and try to steal another team's socks. Amid much laughter, Eisenhower won that contest for a $75 prize.