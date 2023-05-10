MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion High School's vocal ensembles will present Acapalooza 2023 at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the school, 305 S. Henderson St., Mount Zion.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students and will be available at the door.
Featured groups include Class Act, the 2022 Illinois District High School Boys Quartet Champion and 2023 International High School second place medalists; Premium Blend, the 2022 Illinois District High School Mixed Quartet Champions and 2023 International High School fourth place competitors; Vintage Mix, 2018 International Mixed Quartet silver medalists; and After Hours, 2018 International Quartet champions.
Special guest is Sound of Illinois Chorus, the 2022 Illinois District chorus champions.
The program is sponsored by the Odd Fellows Lodge 300 of Mount Zion and the Mount Zion High School student council.
