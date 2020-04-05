Across Central Illinois, remote learning plans underway in area schools during coronavirus shutdown

DECATUR — Most teachers in Central Illinois and across the country have done what they could to keep in touch with students over the internet during the closure of schools. It's required creativity and, often, technology unimaginable a few generations ago.
Teachers have been offering lessons, reading stories, suggesting projects that kids can do at home, and doing their best to keep kids learning.
The Illinois State Board of Education directed school districts to begin formal remote learning with a plan released on March 27. Because not all students have access to technology, the state board provided districts with some flexibility while still requiring them to provide standards-based content appropriate for students, including special education and English learners.
The emphasis, the guidelines say, should be on learning, not compliance. Students should be able to re-do and make up work without consequences, with the priorities being safety, well-being and keeping the kids engaged.
Decatur students will be picking up individually-assigned iPads at their schools over the next week, said district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout.
“Principals will notify families by robo-call when pick-up is available,” she said. “Each will have at least two days.”
Families will be assigned specific times, by students' grade level or last names, whatever works best for each building, she said, and the devices will be handed out in a “grab-and-go” way to be compliant with social distancing rules. The times and days are being assigned also for security reasons, to ensure that devices go only to district students.
Nichole Roberts picked up an iPad and information packet for her daughter, Julie, a fourth-grader, at Oak Grove School on Friday.
Home-schooling has "definitely been a challenge," she said. "We've been doing a lot of different things. She looks up recipes and works on reading and writing with all the different recipes she's cooking. I have a college student and then a fourth-grader at home, so it's definitely different."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed schools on March 13, then issued a stay-at-home order a week later. Both have been extended to April 30.
"Everybody is taking their best educated look at what date seems appropriate, and this is the best educated date that they've come up with," he said during a press conference last week.
Illinois schools are being directed to transition from their use of Act of God days — days that count toward the school year even though school is not in session — to remote learning days, a new type of student attendance day that allows classes to be taught remotely.
In Decatur, content will be offered in a self-guided learning format, and teachers are required to make themselves available to students during scheduled times of the day. The district is also setting up a hotline for families without internet service, to help them access the low-cost services available to them and to troubleshoot problems.
The goal is for each school to have pick up through Wednesday, April 8, and beginning Thursday, all buildings for families that haven't already picked up a device, Swarthout said.
Parsons School Principal Holly Kitson said teachers will be working with students and especially reaching out to those who are not engaged. They're setting up Google classrooms and Seesaw accounts to send out work and give feedback to students.
“The difference is accountability,” she said. “We want to see all students continuing their skills and learning. We also want to be there to assist them and their families through all of this.”
Packets included the iPad and charger, instructions how to use it and what is "acceptable use" for district-owned technology, said Oak Grove Principal Dianne Brandt. The difference between the teachers' efforts to provide instruction and the remote learning plan is that, district-wide, teachers will have a formal plan to follow.
Because not all students had access to technology, it hampered online learning for those kids. Remote learning begins in earnest on April 13.
Oak Grove teachers drove through their students' neighborhoods on Thursday and there were smiles, but also tears, because kids and teachers miss each other, Brandt said.
"This is a time that we need the parents as partners more than ever," Brandt said. "We're going to be relying on them to help us deliver the information."
Clinton High School teacher Gayle Bowman has already been giving her students projects.
“The 'where' is different,” she said. “Foods students are doing a Chopped challenge, centered around ingredients they find in their family's pantry. The interior design students are coming up with a color wheel collected from objects they have found in their homes.
"They email me pictures. In Foods, a picture of ingredients, themselves cooking and finished product. For the color wheel, just one image of the finished product.”
Area districts have put their remote learning plans on their webpages, including the fact that the days through March 31 and the remote learning days following count as attendance days. These days are not required to be made up, even if schools remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
So far, no district or parochial school in Macon County had made a decision about graduation ceremonies as of Friday.
The hope is, said DeAnn Heck, superintendent of Central A&M, that students will be able to return in May. While the districts will abide by state and health officials' guidelines, they don't want to make a decision prematurely.
“We won't cancel,” Heck said. “We may need to postpone, but we won't cancel.”
Lutheran School Association middle and high school Principal Allison Nolen has been holding regular Zoom meetings with her students, and graduation came up in the discussion. She said they started joking that they should hold all the spring events, when it's safe to do so, as one giant party.
“We said we will try to give them everything we missed out on together,” she said. “A Mardi Gras parade as they walk in to prom, an Easter Egg hunt inside — we always have a fantastic, week-long Easter Egg hunt each year for seventh-12th grades and the kids are really missing it — their dance, at the end they receive their diplomas on the stage and then we all leave for senior trip.
"And that this has been one long senior skip day.”
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.