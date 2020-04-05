Across Central Illinois, remote learning plans underway in area schools during coronavirus shutdown

Families will be assigned specific times, by students' grade level or last names, whatever works best for each building, she said, and the devices will be handed out in a “grab-and-go” way to be compliant with social distancing rules. The times and days are being assigned also for security reasons, to ensure that devices go only to district students.

Nichole Roberts picked up an iPad and information packet for her daughter, Julie, a fourth-grader, at Oak Grove School on Friday.

Home-schooling has "definitely been a challenge," she said. "We've been doing a lot of different things. She looks up recipes and works on reading and writing with all the different recipes she's cooking. I have a college student and then a fourth-grader at home, so it's definitely different."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed schools on March 13, then issued a stay-at-home order a week later. Both have been extended to April 30.

"Everybody is taking their best educated look at what date seems appropriate, and this is the best educated date that they've come up with," he said during a press conference last week.