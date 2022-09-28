 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Actor and alum Joel Kim Booster to visit Millikin University

DECATUR — Actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster, an alumnus of Millikin University, will perform at Kirkland Fine Arts Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9, for the Goodheart Event.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale to the general public on Oct. 25. The cost is $20.

Named one of The New York Times’ “Queer Young Comics Redefining American Humor,” Booster has found success seemingly everywhere in 2022.

In June, he starred in the Hulu rom-com “Fire Island,” which the AV Club called an “instant classic.” The film, which Booster also wrote, is an unapologetically modern twist on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” and stars Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho.

His first hour-long special on Netflix, "Psychosexual," premiered in June. In it, Booster explores his experiences as a gay Asian-American.  

Booster has also appeared on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO), “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix), “American Dad” (Fox), “Search Party” (TBS), “Shrill” (Hulu) and “Sunnyside” (NBC). Currently, Booster is starring in the Apple TV+ series “Loot,” playing Maya Rudolph’s quirky assistant.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

