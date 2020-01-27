You are the owner of this article.
5,000 acts of kindness? St. Teresa students embark on 'Kindness Challenge' ❤️
INSTILLING KINDNESS

DOMINANT - Hayes_Noah 1 01.27.20.JPG

Ninth-grader Noah Hayes performs a air guitar solo in front of other students on Monday during an event at St. Teresa High School. The assembly included a message about the Kindness Challenge, which includes 5,000 acts of kindness during a 15 day period.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — When Zachary Freedom began his presentation at St. Teresa High School on Monday, it was obvious the students thought they were just there to hear the singer/songwriter perform.

He chose five students to come up to the front for an air guitar solo contest, which got a lot of laughter going, and then told them about his wife and four sons, showing a photo on the screens in the all-purpose room that made several students say “awwww” at how cute the four little boys are. He told them the youngest, Titus, has the nickname “Raging Bull” because he's so challenging.

SECONDARY - Freedom_Zachary 1 01.27.20.JPG

Zachary Freedom performs songs on his acoustic guitar on Monday at St. Teresa High School. 

Then he hit them with the hard stuff: a video about his son Zion and the child's two open-heart surgeries. Without saying a word, Freedom let the video do the talking for him. Zion has a congenital heart defect that will affect him the rest of his life and could cause debilitating effects, even death, without warning.

INSIDE - Benton_Jyllian 01.27.10.JPG

Freshman Jyllian Benton takes a selfie on Monday during an event at St. Teresa High School. Speaker Zachary Freedom told the students to take a photo and send it to someone they love. 

After the video, to complete silence, Freedom said, “There's a lot you don't know about the person sitting beside you.”

Each day is a gift, he said. You never know what someone else is dealing with or when an accident, like the Sunday helicopter crash in California that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people, might take someone's life.

“We live in a day and age where 'it's all about me,'” he said. “Some of you don't even realize you're craving approval from other people. You all want attention. You want recognized. You want to be loved. That's what it all comes down to.”

Davis_Mary 01.27.20.JPG

Instructor Mary Davis takes a  photo of herself on Monday during an event from Zachary Freedom at St. Teresa High School. 

Kindness, he said, comes from love. It has its roots in the purity of doing something for another with no expectation of recognition or reward. And he gave them a challenge: Over the next 15 days, to perform 5,000 acts of kindness, and log them into a journal. It can be something as small as smiling at someone and meaning it, or something big like forgiving someone who has hurt them.

The students will also collect gently used sneakers to be sent to Third World children who have no shoes, as part of the Kindness Challenge. Freedom said he could arrange to send them a video of the group delivering the sneakers to young people in Africa.

Freedom_Zachary 2 01.27.20.JPG

Zachary Freedom speaks to students during an assembly on Monday at St. Teresa High School. 

English teacher Mary Davis, who is also the faculty adviser for the Students Against Destructive Decisions chapter at the school which organized the event, said Freedom's appearance was paid for by the Samuelson/Yelovich Foundation, formed when Matthew Yelovich and Anthony Samuelson were killed by a drunk driver in 2008. The foundation gives annual donations to the SADD chapters at several local high schools and to the boys' elementary schools, Holy Family and Our Lady of Lourdes.

Funds for the foundation are raised through an annual golf outing. Steve and Sharon Samuelson, Anthony's parents, were at the event on Monday. Anthony was a graduate of St. Teresa.

Freedom_Zachary 3 01.27.20.JPG

Zachary Freedom addresses students Monday at St. Teresa High School. 

“At the beginning of the year, we asked the (SADD members) what they wanted the focus to be, and they wanted it to be a very positive feeling of kindness,” Davis said. “We just kind of go through life and rush through things and don't take time to be kind to each other. So that became the focus of our whole year, was to look for ways to instill kindness.”

Noah Hayes, a freshman who won the air guitar contest, said he hadn't known what to expect when the assembly started.

“By the end of it, it was probably one of the best assemblies I've had in my whole lifetime,” Noah said. “He was really enthusiastic about what he was talking about and he was really relatable, and he just kind of got my attention.”

He's also confident the students can log 5,000 acts of kindness in 15 days.

“If we all pull together, we can do anything,” he said.

______________________________________________________________

READ MORE: Ways to make the world a kinder place

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

FOCUS ON EDUCATION

Have an education story the Herald & Review should write about? Email yours to vwells@herald-review.com. 

