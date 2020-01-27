5,000 acts of kindness? St. Teresa students embark on 'Kindness Challenge' ❤️

DECATUR — When Zachary Freedom began his presentation at St. Teresa High School on Monday, it was obvious the students thought they were just there to hear the singer/songwriter perform.
He chose five students to come up to the front for an air guitar solo contest, which got a lot of laughter going, and then told them about his wife and four sons, showing a photo on the screens in the all-purpose room that made several students say “awwww” at how cute the four little boys are. He told them the youngest, Titus, has the nickname “Raging Bull” because he's so challenging.
Then he hit them with the hard stuff: a video about his son Zion and the child's two open-heart surgeries. Without saying a word, Freedom let the video do the talking for him. Zion has a congenital heart defect that will affect him the rest of his life and could cause debilitating effects, even death, without warning.
After the video, to complete silence, Freedom said, “There's a lot you don't know about the person sitting beside you.”
Each day is a gift, he said. You never know what someone else is dealing with or when an accident, like the Sunday helicopter crash in California that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people, might take someone's life.
“We live in a day and age where 'it's all about me,'” he said. “Some of you don't even realize you're craving approval from other people. You all want attention. You want recognized. You want to be loved. That's what it all comes down to.”
Kindness, he said, comes from love. It has its roots in the purity of doing something for another with no expectation of recognition or reward. And he gave them a challenge: Over the next 15 days, to perform 5,000 acts of kindness, and log them into a journal. It can be something as small as smiling at someone and meaning it, or something big like forgiving someone who has hurt them.
The students will also collect gently used sneakers to be sent to Third World children who have no shoes, as part of the Kindness Challenge. Freedom said he could arrange to send them a video of the group delivering the sneakers to young people in Africa.
You have free articles remaining.
English teacher Mary Davis, who is also the faculty adviser for the Students Against Destructive Decisions chapter at the school which organized the event, said Freedom's appearance was paid for by the Samuelson/Yelovich Foundation, formed when Matthew Yelovich and Anthony Samuelson were killed by a drunk driver in 2008. The foundation gives annual donations to the SADD chapters at several local high schools and to the boys' elementary schools, Holy Family and Our Lady of Lourdes.
Funds for the foundation are raised through an annual golf outing. Steve and Sharon Samuelson, Anthony's parents, were at the event on Monday. Anthony was a graduate of St. Teresa.
“At the beginning of the year, we asked the (SADD members) what they wanted the focus to be, and they wanted it to be a very positive feeling of kindness,” Davis said. “We just kind of go through life and rush through things and don't take time to be kind to each other. So that became the focus of our whole year, was to look for ways to instill kindness.”
Noah Hayes, a freshman who won the air guitar contest, said he hadn't known what to expect when the assembly started.
“By the end of it, it was probably one of the best assemblies I've had in my whole lifetime,” Noah said. “He was really enthusiastic about what he was talking about and he was really relatable, and he just kind of got my attention.”
He's also confident the students can log 5,000 acts of kindness in 15 days.
“If we all pull together, we can do anything,” he said.
______________________________________________________________
READ MORE: Ways to make the world a kinder place
Ring the Salvation Army bell.
Be a courteous, conscientious driver.
Help kids with their homework.
Compliment a stranger.
Brighten Christmas for a family in need.
Keep your social media posts positive.
Meet your neighbors.
Buy coffee or a meal for the person behind you in line.
Become a child advocate.
Open the door for someone.
Deliver Meals on Wheels.
Show love to a homeless dog or cat.
Don't forget about yourself.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter