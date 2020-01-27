5,000 acts of kindness? St. Teresa students embark on 'Kindness Challenge' ❤️

DECATUR — When Zachary Freedom began his presentation at St. Teresa High School on Monday, it was obvious the students thought they were just there to hear the singer/songwriter perform.

He chose five students to come up to the front for an air guitar solo contest, which got a lot of laughter going, and then told them about his wife and four sons, showing a photo on the screens in the all-purpose room that made several students say “awwww” at how cute the four little boys are. He told them the youngest, Titus, has the nickname “Raging Bull” because he's so challenging.

Then he hit them with the hard stuff: a video about his son Zion and the child's two open-heart surgeries. Without saying a word, Freedom let the video do the talking for him. Zion has a congenital heart defect that will affect him the rest of his life and could cause debilitating effects, even death, without warning.

After the video, to complete silence, Freedom said, “There's a lot you don't know about the person sitting beside you.”

Each day is a gift, he said. You never know what someone else is dealing with or when an accident, like the Sunday helicopter crash in California that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people, might take someone's life.