ADM Cares partners with Boys and Girls Club for Reading is Fun

DECATUR – Kierastyn Johnson loves books.

She read 45 of them in just a few weeks during the Boys and Girls Club's Reading is Fun challenge. She was the winner among the girls and Zakylin Harper won among the boys with 31 books.

ADM Cares volunteers met with kids at the club twice a week this summer so the kids could read to them.

“Some of the kids struggle (with reading), so it's been great to help them,” said Mary Kay Cunningham, one of the volunteers.

ADM Cares works with the Boys and Girls Club regularly, Cunningham said. One of their projects was to provide tables and chairs for the club's study room, where kids work on homework during the school year.

“Last December, when we all got back to work (post-pandemic), we did a Christmas holiday theme,” she said. “We all decorated our desks and collected money and gave it to the Boys and Girls Club for the tables for the education room,” she said. “With that and the ADM Cares match donation, we were able to outfit them with several tables and chairs. And when we came, they put on a show for us and it was a fabulous experience. So we decided that we wanted to partner on some other level. We wanted to make sure our teams could come and volunteer with them.”

That led to the summer reading, which culminated in an ice cream social held on Thursday.

“All these kids that are in here have been reading all summer to stay on track to get ready for the school year,” said LaToya Lowe, education director for the club. “This is our big celebration for the end of that program.”

Many of the kids were also signed up for the Decatur Public Library's summer reading program, and earned rewards for that as well, she said. Before the ice cream social started, they all received backpacks filled with books and their rewards for reading, which included coupons for area restaurants, and candy.

“There's all kinds of awards in those backpacks depending on how many books they read over the summer,” she said.

ADM Cares aligns corporate giving with the company’s business strategies and sustainability objectives, said Dane Lisser, media relations manager for Archer Daniels Midland Co.

“The ADM Cares program works to sustain and strengthen its commitment to communities where colleagues work, live and operate by directing funding to initiatives and organizations driving meaningful social, economic and environmental progress,” he said. “The ADM Cares team evaluates potential projects submitted for funding to ensure they meet eligibility criteria, such as initiatives that support education, food security and hunger relief, or safe, responsible, and environmentally sound agricultural practices in critical growing regions around the world. ADM Cares grants target three focus areas that align with ADM’s mission of feeding the world: sustainability, hunger relief and education, with a focus on agricultural education and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines.”

The volunteers enjoyed the summer reading time, Cunningham said.

“They got to pick the books and we just sat with them and if they needed help along the way, we helped them out,” she said.

The plan is to continue to visit the club regularly and volunteer in other ways, she said.