DECATUR – Archer Daniels Midland Co. makes every effort to make veggie burgers look as much like meat burgers as possible.

Jinsha Li, who works in the food science division, handed around a bottle of beet juice as she spoke to MacArthur High School students on Friday, explaining that the juice substitutes for the blood in real meat so the burgers look as authentic as possible.

“Open it and smell it if you want,” she said.

ADM has long had a partnership with the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy at Decatur's high schools, and on Friday, employees from every department, from logistics to information technology, visited Eisenhower and MacArthur's ag students. Students met with each one for short sessions in which they learned about the employee's department, the education and skills needed for the job, and were able to ask questions, even how much each job pays.

“Some of them make $100,000 a year,” said sophomore Kamryn Adams.

Though the ADM employees didn't reveal their exact salaries, they had been encouraged to give students a range of salary for positions like theirs.

“There's agriculture, there's tech and there's engineering ag,” said freshman Tremayne Bass, who as yet hasn't decided what he wants to do with his life and whether ag fits into his future.

Patty Pagel, director of logistics for ADM, said she wanted the students to think more about the variety of careers available right in their own backyard, and that no matter what they want to do with their lives, there might well be a place for them at ADM.

“If you don't learn something new at ADM every day, you're not trying,” she told one group.

Process controls engineer James Moyer explained to the students that the entire plant is automated.

“I'm a programmer,” he said. “It's an automation type of job. ADM is fully automated and me and the guys I work with get calls day in and day out to make changes to the system of how the plant runs for improvement, or troubleshooting, a lot of troubleshooting. I'm showing the kids this PLC processor here and we program these and these run the plant. Computers actually run the plant.”

“I love seeing that light bulb go on (when kids understand a concept),” he said.

ADM has been a partner with FFA since the program began, said Zach Shields, executive director of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation, which administers the funds for the ag academy.

“One of our goals is to engage (ADM) employees from a variety of disciplines to enrich the students' experience,” he said.

Ag teacher Becca Merrill said the idea came about because one of the FFA members asked her if they could tour ADM and job-shadow some of the people there. That's difficult to arrange for a number of reasons, Merrill said, so the obvious solution was to bring ADM to the ag academy.

