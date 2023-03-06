The first cohort of 16 has already been chosen and will begin classes on March 21. Richland held an open house on Monday to show ADM managers the machines and class schedule for the 23-week course.

“We’re touring our process technology lab that ADM has partnered with Richland on designing,” said Tara Tolly, director of operations for ADM’s Decatur campus. “Students will spend three days a week at our ADM Decatur processing facilities and two days a week here at Richland learning how to, when they graduate, be a process operator in one of our facilities.”

Process operators take corn or soybeans and turn them into products for customers, she said, and in the lab, learn to use and troubleshoot smaller versions of the machines they will operate in the plant.

“It’s a very precise curriculum,” Tolly said. “They spend a day in the classroom learning about all the principles of how these pieces of equipment work, then they spend a whole day in the lab using the equipment.”

ADM paid over $150,000 for the machines at Richland that students will use during the course. For the three days a week they’re at ADM, they’ll be learning on the full-size versions.

“They’re hiring the individuals and putting them through the training,” said John Oliver, dean of Workforce Development for Richland. “We worked with ADM to organize the way they wanted this to look, because they have this need for process technicians ever since ADM has been here, and they wanted a training program that aligned with their needs.”

Out of 125 applicants, 68 were interviewed and only 16 were chosen for the first cohort. The numbers could grow with the next cohort, likely to being in the fall of 2023.

“There’s a huge skilled labor gap in the United States,” said James Rhodes, director of technician training and development for ADM. “People were coming in who didn’t have the skills people used to have, mechanical skills, electrical skills, so we’re partnering with Richland to bridge that gap so our future operators have a better foundation.”

ADM looks first for people with a good work ethic, said Joshua Holsapple, a technician manager at ADM who is the instructor for the class. The training gives those people the specific mechanical skills and expertise that ADM requires.

“We have people from no experience to 20 years of experience (in that kind of work),” he said. “We go through things from the very beginning, from general safety to how to use hand tools, so we build them up to give them the skills and the foundation they need to succeed in the position and to thrive in the company.”

Watch now: Farmers Market Finds offers shopping tips from Chef Brian Tucker Watch now: Get creative with the variety of tomatoes available at the Richland Farmer's Market Watch now: Chef Brian Tucker talks about micro greens at Richland Farmers Market Watch now: Chef Tucker offers tips for selecting the best peaches