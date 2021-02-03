Administrators asked to defend decision to keep Decatur school board in dark about bus service negotiations

DECATUR — Decatur school board members on Wednesday expressed their displeasure with the way the administration kept them in the dark when it came to negotiations involving district's bus service provider, which may have contributed to delays returning to in-person instruction.

“I still have no understanding why this never came to us,” board member Kendall Briscoe said during Wednesday's special board meeting.

Briscoe was referring to a decision by administrators to not seek their counsel regarding a request from Alltown Bus Service to continue to receive some form of payment, even thought their services weren't needed while students were being taught remotely.

According to documents obtained by the Herald & Review, Alltown's president, Greg Polan, had warned the district on three occasions beginning Oct. 30 that the possibility existed that he would not be able to keep enough drivers to meet district needs if they weren't working and weren't getting paid. Those documents also show hesitance to pay the company for services that weren't being provided and to not include the board. The board did not learn of the situation until its Jan. 12 meeting, when that warning became reality and the lack of drivers caused the start of in-person instruction, planned for Jan. 19, to be delayed.