Adult education hospitality class scheduled

Decatur Public Library
Provided photo

DECATUR — The Adult Education Center at Decatur Public Library will hold registration for a hospitality skills class 9:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 21-22.

The classes will be 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday and students will earn a food handler certification and will be trained in CPR and first aid, as they learn about hospitality industry careers and available jobs

Call (217) 875-7211, ext. 6264.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

