Adult scholarships applications being taken in Macon County

DECATUR – The Community Foundation of Macon County will begin accepting online applications for its adult scholarship program on Jan. 1.

“We realize there are many adults in Macon County who are seeking a better career or work opportunities,” said scholarship coordinator Kathy Carter. “These students usually have bills to pay and family to support while also trying to pay for school. We want to make a difference for these adult students.”

To be eligible, applicants must be Macon County residents who are 24 years old or older and have earned a high school diploma or GED while having a gap of at least three years before pursuing any higher education.

Other criteria needed include being registered to attend Richland Community College or Millikin University, showing documentation like utility bills or tax forms to demonstrate proof of residency, and providing relevant financial documents for the foundation to review.

The awarded scholarships may only be used to pay for tuition and course-related fees or books.

Those interested should apply at maconcountygives.org/scholarship-programs.The deadline is March 1.

For more information contact Kathy Carter at (217) 220-1363 or send an email to kcarter@maconcountygives.org.

