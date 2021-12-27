Alana Banks named deputy director of The Okra Project

DECATUR – Decatur Public Schools board member Alana Banks has accepted a job as deputy director of The Okra Project, headquartered in New York.

She plans to keep her home in Decatur and her seat on the school board, commuting as necessary to a second residence there. Illinois' requirements for a school board member are that the candidate is an American citizen, at least 18, a resident of the school district and a registered voter.

Banks made history as the first Black transgender woman to be elected to an American school board in April 2021 and was recognized by Equality Illinois. She is also a Decatur Public Library trustee.

“I won't be moving away completely,” Banks said. “Decatur will still be my primary residence, but I will be spending a lot of time in the New York area. At most, I will just also have a secondary residence (there).”

She began pursuing the job last summer and her contract began on Nov. 15, she said. The organization is in the process of obtaining 501(c)3 status.

"I could potentially be away for a week or two, tops, at a time," Banks said. "If something were to happen where I would need to handle something work-related, I would still be reachable virtually. Given that I am now in an executive role, there is a little more flexibility in my whereabouts. My employer has been very supportive of my efforts to continue serving DPS 61. I have given our DPS 61 (board) meeting calendar to my employer and have gotten the OK for school board and library trustee-related travel (and) absences."

The name was inspired by Black people on slave ships who smuggled okra aboard to sustain them during the journey and to plant once they arrived. The plant is associated with health, prosperity and community and is often used in traditional recipes.

”For Black people, in particular, the kitchen is such a place of family lineage. It’s a place of community. It’s a place of love. Daily life occurs in the kitchen. And so to have that kitchen be filled with someone who looks, loves, and lives like you, is a luxury and a joy,” said Ianne Fields Stewart, founder of The Okra Project.

Fresh produce is often hard to come by in inner-city and poverty-stricken neighborhoods. The project also provides assistance with paying for mental health services, helps get the word out about community fundraisers for Black transgender projects, and provides cash assistance to Black transgender people facing rent discrimination, job loss, or a need for medication.

