Alltown retained as Decatur School District bus service provider

DECATUR — Alltown Bus Service will continue as the transportation provider for the Decatur School District.

The Decatur school board approved a three-year contract during its meeting Tuesday. The motion passed 4-1, with board member Jason Dion being the lone no vote and Alana Banks and Kevin Collins-Brown abstaining.

The district hired Alltown in March 2017 and extended its contract for one year each in 2020 and 2021. The company's tenure in Decatur has not been without issues; a driver shortage in January 2021 created a delay in the planned return of Decatur students to class after months of pandemic-driven remote learning, and some routes were unfilled at the start of this school year. In 2019, the district and Alltown worked to change policies after a 5-year-old girl was left at the wrong stop and other families came forward with similar stories.

Alltown was one of three companies that showed an initial interest in the contract. Robinson Transport Inc. withdrew from the process, leaving Alltown and First Student Bus Company.

District officials recommended the hiring of Alltown based on its bid, which was $6,134,445 lower than First Student's proposal, documents showed.

Additionally, the proposed three-year average from field trips and athletic events is approximately $26,000 lower in cost than First Student, according to district documents.

The bid includes $4,522,608 for the 2022-23 school year, $4,698,000 for the 2023-24 school year and $4,885,920 for the 2024-25 school year. Funding for this will be sourced from the district's transportation fund and will be be within the proposed budget, officials said.

Although issues of children being dropped off at the wrong bus stop had been reported in the past, board President Dan Oakes said he has been getting emails about an issue regarding preschool and kindergartner pickups.

Chief Operational Officer Mike Curry said the issue was on the company's radar, and he and director of transportation Kimmy Taylor had discussed it prior to Tuesday's meeting.

"I can't speak to the previous issues, but by the end of this December, as I understand it, those issues that the district was facing early have been addressed," Curry said.

Board member Al Scheider asked if a wage increase for workers would be part of the bid and if it had taken effect, noting the earlier driver shortage issues. "That was a vital part of what we were looking at as one of the main problems why we're having trouble finding people," he said.

Curry said after the meeting that the new wages included in the bid will be $22 per hour.

