Alltown short of bus drivers for start of Decatur schools

DECATUR — Just days before the start of classes, Alltown Bus Service has informed Decatur Public School officials that it once again lacks drivers to cover bus routes.
District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said on Friday that Alltown told the district that a significant number of drivers are out sick due to COVID-19.
"We are pushing Alltown to find a solution as quickly as possible, which includes bringing in drivers from other towns," Swarthout said. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 16.
District personnel are making phone calls to affected families to let them know, and ask them to provide their own transportation if possible.
If families can't do that, Swarthout said, the district will make accommodations for students who can't get to school.
"We understand that this is a huge inconvenience for our families," she said.
As soon as a resolution is reached, she said, the district will announce it.
This is not the first time Alltown has been short of drivers or the first time the news has come to the district with little time to react. At the Jan. 12 school board meeting, then-Superintendent Paul Fregeau told the board that in-person learning could not resume as scheduled the following week due to a shortage of drivers. Alltown had warned the district during the fall months that they could not keep enough drivers employed during remote learning and many had left for other jobs or declined to return to work.
People are also reading…
The return to in-person learning was delayed until March 22, when students returned two days a week, in two different groups, due to social distancing concerns.
Alltown's contract with Decatur Public Schools expired in 2020 but was extended for a year in March 2021. The board also decided, after an extended discussion, to pay the company 100 percent of its contract payments whether school was in session or not, to ensure that enough drivers would be available.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter