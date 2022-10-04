 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MACON COUNTY SCHOOLS
ONE LAST LOOK

Alumni get a last look at Maroa-Forsyth building before demolition

Maroa-Forsyth alumni visit building before demolition

  • 0
  • Valerie Wells

Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent Kristopher Kahler talks about the waning days of the middle school building

MAROA — Before Maroa-Forsyth Middle School was housed in its current building, that building was the high school. 

Now that the middle school's new building is almost ready to open in early 2023, the old one at 101 S. Cedar St. in Maroa is slated for demolition in the spring. The school district is offering open houses to let former students have a last look.

Mom's old school

Heather Young shows her son, Bronson, 9, around the building where she went to high school in Maroa. Bronson will be among the first students to use the new middle school building, opening in February 2023. The old high school, now housing the middle school, will be demolished in the spring. 

Carole Halicki, a 1968 graduate, was homecoming queen in 1967 and majorette for the marching band. She couldn't wait to catch up with old friend Les Gardner, who was drum major before her.

“I had three brothers — I lost one — but all of us went to this school and we had perfect attendance all four years,” she said. “There's a lot of memories in this hall, and when I heard they were going to tear it down, I thought, 'Oh.' I think a lot of what I am today is because of what I was here.”

As she walked through the halls of her alma mater, she exclaimed over and over as she remembered which teacher she had in every classroom, which room was the library and where her locker was.

Biology lab

Les Gardner and Carole Halicki relive memories of biology class at the then-Maroa-Forsyth High School. The building now houses the middle school, which is moving into its new quarters in February, and the old one will be demolished in the spring. 

“Every room we walk into, it's like, oh, my God, I remember. Bookkeeping and typing was at the other end, and this was biology,” Gardner said. “It's like that in every room we walk in, and it's still here. And then to run into people (I used to know).”

Gardner lived in San Diego for 30 years but moved back to Decatur five years ago. Halicki lives in Burlington, Iowa now but was home for a visit with family.

“We're moving into the new building in February,” Superintendent Kristopher Kahler said. “The plaques and things will be moving, but the historical things will go into the new (district) office. We're saving those. We're going to do a sale. Any of the historical stuff, Tina Horvey is the (district) archivist and she's taking care of making sure everything's documented.”

Chairs

Chairs bearing the Maroa-Forsyth High School logo are stored in a corner near the gymnasium. 

Alumni have two more chances to visit: Oct. 22 and Nov. 26, noon to 2 p.m. both dates.

The district built a new high school in Maroa in 2004, and a new elementary school in Forsyth in 2009. The middle school moved into the former high school building, which was built in 1930 and was in need of extensive updates to handle current technology demands, though the building is in solid shape and meets health/life/safety standards set by the state.

The village of Forsyth offered the district incentives to locate the middle school there, but the attraction of attaching the middle school to the high school, and sharing some spaces, resulted in the new middle school's location in Maroa.

Backstage

Years of graffiti left by former students cover the walls backstage at the Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, formerly the district's high school. The building will be demolished in the spring after students move into the new middle school in February. 

“We wanted to show the building off before it comes down,” Kahler said.

Information on the planned sale of items from the old building will be released as soon as the plans are firm, he said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

