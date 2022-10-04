Alumni get a last look at Maroa-Forsyth building before demolition

Now that the middle school's new building is almost ready to open in early 2023, the old one at 101 S. Cedar St. in Maroa is slated for demolition in the spring. The school district is offering open houses to let former students have a last look.

Carole Halicki, a 1968 graduate, was homecoming queen in 1967 and majorette for the marching band. She couldn't wait to catch up with old friend Les Gardner, who was drum major before her.

“I had three brothers — I lost one — but all of us went to this school and we had perfect attendance all four years,” she said. “There's a lot of memories in this hall, and when I heard they were going to tear it down, I thought, 'Oh.' I think a lot of what I am today is because of what I was here.”

As she walked through the halls of her alma mater, she exclaimed over and over as she remembered which teacher she had in every classroom, which room was the library and where her locker was.

“Every room we walk into, it's like, oh, my God, I remember. Bookkeeping and typing was at the other end, and this was biology,” Gardner said. “It's like that in every room we walk in, and it's still here. And then to run into people (I used to know).”

Gardner lived in San Diego for 30 years but moved back to Decatur five years ago. Halicki lives in Burlington, Iowa now but was home for a visit with family.

“We're moving into the new building in February,” Superintendent Kristopher Kahler said. “The plaques and things will be moving, but the historical things will go into the new (district) office. We're saving those. We're going to do a sale. Any of the historical stuff, Tina Horvey is the (district) archivist and she's taking care of making sure everything's documented.”

Alumni have two more chances to visit: Oct. 22 and Nov. 26, noon to 2 p.m. both dates.

The district built a new high school in Maroa in 2004, and a new elementary school in Forsyth in 2009. The middle school moved into the former high school building, which was built in 1930 and was in need of extensive updates to handle current technology demands, though the building is in solid shape and meets health/life/safety standards set by the state.

The village of Forsyth offered the district incentives to locate the middle school there, but the attraction of attaching the middle school to the high school, and sharing some spaces, resulted in the new middle school's location in Maroa.

“We wanted to show the building off before it comes down,” Kahler said.

Information on the planned sale of items from the old building will be released as soon as the plans are firm, he said.