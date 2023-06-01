DECATUR — If you ever wondered where old or broken utility poles end up, the answer to that has changed.
They used to be sent to the landfill, but Ameren Illinois began a program last year that is now in full swing, where the poles are recycled. There were a few pockets where recycling was underway before, but now the initiative is statewide.
After researching vendors in 2021, Ameren settled on Blackwood Solutions.
“Our old poles make a pretty big footprint,” said Kyle Maxwell, superintendent of electric operations. “We wanted to look at that and do the right thing for the environment.”
Blackwood Solutions can pick up 40 poles at a time and distribute them for repurposing to entities like churches, parks or farmers. A pole that is no longer fit for power lines, Maxwell said, is not necessarily unfit for an outdoor pole light, for example, or can be used for fence posts.
People are also reading…
- 14-year-old shot in Decatur
- Both Dennis School campuses temporarily closed
- You can buy Decatur's iconic Powers-Jarvis Mansion for $130K — with some caveats
- Promise of cheap gas drives motorists to Decatur Circle K gas stations
- Timothy Bliefnick guilty of killing his estranged wife
- Police announce more arrests in Decatur murder
- Decatur man denies arson charge
- Family condemns Warrensburg husband who murdered his wife
- 'She will be missed forever and loved always': Rebecca Bliefnick's family reacts to guilty verdict
- Bliefnick trial testimony turns to cellphone searches, autopsy
- Son attacked over sabotage of dad's phone
- Bloody crime scene described at Forsyth group home
- The latest building permits for Macon County
- Two arrested in connection with March 2022 murder in Decatur
- The Loft event space reaches out over downtown Decatur
About 12,000 poles a year need to be replaced statewide and each is 30 to 40 feet long. That's a lot of poles in landfills, he said, and until this initiative, Ameren employees had to spend a lot of time sawing those poles into small enough pieces to fit into industrial dumpsters, time that would be better spent elsewhere. With 43,700 square miles of territory covered by Ameren, and 1.3 million utility poles, that makes a lot of difference.
Poles are damaged by weather, age and sometimes by accidents when somebody crashes their vehicle into one. Under ideal circumstances, a utility pole can last 40 to 50 years before needing replacement. Last year, 750 tons of old poles were recycled and it's early in the program Maxwell said, so he expects that number to grow significantly.
“If you look at the footprint of what we have here,” Maxwell said, indicating a stack of poles behind him, “the poles are somewhere between 35 and 40 feet long and roughly 12 inches in diameter. That takes the same amount of footprint in the landfill as it does sitting right here. There's no way to condense them.”
Multiply the size of the pile at the Decatur location, which is about a week's worth, by the 40 centers Ameren has, and that's a lot of poles, he said. They've recently added wood pallets, crates and reels to their recycling program.
What's needed to survive a power outage
Ameren Illinois recommends preparing a storm supply kit to be ready in case of a power outage. It works to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, but sometimes it can be out for an extended period of time. In addition to preparing family members, food and water for family pets can be useful, too.
For more information, go to AmerenIllinois.com and click "Outage Center"
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Valerie Wells
Education Reporter
Education reporter for the Herald & Review.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.