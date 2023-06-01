DECATUR — If you ever wondered where old or broken utility poles end up, the answer to that has changed.

They used to be sent to the landfill, but Ameren Illinois began a program last year that is now in full swing, where the poles are recycled. There were a few pockets where recycling was underway before, but now the initiative is statewide.

After researching vendors in 2021, Ameren settled on Blackwood Solutions.

“Our old poles make a pretty big footprint,” said Kyle Maxwell, superintendent of electric operations. “We wanted to look at that and do the right thing for the environment.”

Blackwood Solutions can pick up 40 poles at a time and distribute them for repurposing to entities like churches, parks or farmers. A pole that is no longer fit for power lines, Maxwell said, is not necessarily unfit for an outdoor pole light, for example, or can be used for fence posts.

About 12,000 poles a year need to be replaced statewide and each is 30 to 40 feet long. That's a lot of poles in landfills, he said, and until this initiative, Ameren employees had to spend a lot of time sawing those poles into small enough pieces to fit into industrial dumpsters, time that would be better spent elsewhere. With 43,700 square miles of territory covered by Ameren, and 1.3 million utility poles, that makes a lot of difference.

Poles are damaged by weather, age and sometimes by accidents when somebody crashes their vehicle into one. Under ideal circumstances, a utility pole can last 40 to 50 years before needing replacement. Last year, 750 tons of old poles were recycled and it's early in the program Maxwell said, so he expects that number to grow significantly.

“If you look at the footprint of what we have here,” Maxwell said, indicating a stack of poles behind him, “the poles are somewhere between 35 and 40 feet long and roughly 12 inches in diameter. That takes the same amount of footprint in the landfill as it does sitting right here. There's no way to condense them.”

Multiply the size of the pile at the Decatur location, which is about a week's worth, by the 40 centers Ameren has, and that's a lot of poles, he said. They've recently added wood pallets, crates and reels to their recycling program.

