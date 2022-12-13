American Dreamer students learn to think of others

DECATUR – Students in Dena Flanigan's fourth grade class at American Dreamer STEM Academy learn about caring for others as well as the three Rs.

Every year, Flanigan leads the class in an effort to donate boxes of food to Northeast Community Fund and Christmas presents to foster kids served through CASA, Court-Appointed Special Advocates.

This year, however, they got a late start due to Flanigan being sick most of October.

“By the time we got to CASA, all that was left (among foster kids without someone lined up to get Christmas presents for them) was teenagers,” Flanigan said.

Because she and her students were hesitant to choose presents for teenagers, they decided on gift cards, so the teens will be sure to get what they want and need, she said.

“Then they can pick out their own stuff, because we don't know what they want,” said Emma Fryman.

And because they didn't have time to raise as much money as usual, they decided to make food boxes for needy families within the school instead of donating to Northeast Community Fund. They also take blankets and socks to nursing homes.

“We help our community with food baskets and we started donating stuff on Nov. 1,” said Jarvas Seiber.

Flanigan hopes that the students will remember the feeling of helping someone else as they grow older and that it will become a habit, she said.

“These kids think they have it bad,” she said. “And some of them do. But there are so many who have it worse.”

The school's social worker is the go-between, identifying families within the school that need the help and handling the distribution of the food boxes so the families' privacy is protected.

Another part of the lesson is that the students researched what items to include in the boxes and the prices of those items to get the biggest bang for their bucks. While fourth-graders seldom need to think about what groceries cost, they will eventually, and learning to comparison shop and what food costs is a good life skill, Flanigan said.

Each box cost about $60 to fill.

"We're a family here," Flanigan said.

