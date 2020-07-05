Amid uncertainty of the pandemic, SIU prepares to welcome thousands of students back to Carbondale

Masks will be required for students and instructors. Enhanced cleaning protocols will be implemented. Face-to-face classes will be limited to no more than 50 students, and typically be much smaller. After Thanksgiving break, students will not return to campus to minimize the risk associated with students traveling home for the holiday.

In a recent university survey, about 58% of responding faculty and graduate assistants said that they either agreed, or strongly agreed, that SIU should have students return to campus this fall if allowed under the state's Restore Illinois plan. About 26% of the 744 respondents said they disagreed, or strongly disagreed, and about 17% responded neutrally.

Craig Anz, an associate professor and interim director of School of Architecture, said he believes SIU's plan strikes the right balance. He said Pritzker's aggressive approach to the coronavirus early on has positioned Illinois to move through reopening phases. Welcoming students back "is in tune with that plan," he said.