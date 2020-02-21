Animal husbandry added to Decatur's Ag Academy activities 🐑

DECATUR – A plastic nursery bin in the back of a classroom at Eisenhower High School is a magnet for the students in the Ag Academy. It's full of fluffy baby chickens.
The Rhode Island reds and learning to handle and take care of them are part of the curriculum in the agriculture classes. Thanks to a $1.7 million grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation in 2017, the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy began in August 2017 with introductory classes at both Eisenhower and MacArthur, and has since grown to include a living science farm at Enterprise School, with a barn to house livestock, a greenhouse at Eisenhower, and is on track to serve 500 students in the 2020-21 school year.
Both high schools also have active Future Farm Workers of America chapters. National FFA Week is Feb. 22-29.
“Everything we own in the ag program came from Howard Buffett,” said Josie Bush, an Eisenhower freshman. “As a freshman, you have to take intro to agriculture, and if you pass that you can take basic agriculture and the more you're into it, there's horticulture.”
“And aquaculture and business in ag and it's a lot of fun,” added Anna Warner, also a freshman.
Buffett will also fund a future trip to Rwanda for 12 students to study the agricultural practices there, Josie said.
Some adult chickens live in the greenhouse, said teacher Seth McMillan, where students are studying how different feeds affect them. One group of chickens is eating high-protein food with probiotics, while the other group is eating regular chicken food. They're watching the difference in weight gain between the two groups.
The babies in the classroom will move out to the living science farm at Enterprise once they're big enough. Chicks grow fast, and at only a few days old, their wing feathers are already replacing the baby fuzz.
“That's why you handle them more as babies, so when they're older, they won't run away from you,” Josie said, deftly cupping one of the chicks in her hands so it wouldn't jump and fall.
“Animal nutrition, animal health are part of the lessons, and learning about pecking order,” McMillan said.
“This one will definitely not be the boss,” said Brayden Hall, indicating a chick who had decided it was nap-time and was asleep in a corner as the others argued over the food.
Now that the greenhouse is operational, McMillan said, the students will be able to grow crops. Starter plants have arrived and will be moved to the greenhouse, and there are sheep and a donkey at the barn on the grounds at Enterprise, too.
“We're wanting to start a (Community Supported Agriculture) program,” McMillan said. “Basically, the produce that we will grow, which includes greenhouse crops and chicken eggs, it's like a subscription. People can get things from us on a weekly basis, fresh.”
Members of the community who buy a subscription will help support the program financially while getting the produce and eggs in return, he said. Building the program until it's self-sustaining is the goal.
All the students also belong to FFA and Anna has gone to a national conference.
The four-year pilot program includes three teachers: Seth McMillan at Eisenhower, Andrew Klein at MacArthur and Kacey Reinholtz, who teaches classes at both buildings. A fourth teacher will be added for next year.
The program began with 202 kids the first year, with 361 this year, said Zach Shields, executive director of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation, which administers district grants. So far, no upper limit of students has been set.
“We will never want to say no to kids who want to take agriculture courses and become better consumers,” Shields said. “You will always have some students who serve as leadership kids and are officers in the FFA structure and are most active with travel, work on the Science Farm etc. Those will probably consistently number 20 or so kids per high school. They can be as involved as they wish to be! The whole program is about providing opportunities.”