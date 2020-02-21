Animal husbandry added to Decatur's Ag Academy activities 🐑

Now that the greenhouse is operational, McMillan said, the students will be able to grow crops. Starter plants have arrived and will be moved to the greenhouse, and there are sheep and a donkey at the barn on the grounds at Enterprise, too.

“We're wanting to start a (Community Supported Agriculture) program,” McMillan said. “Basically, the produce that we will grow, which includes greenhouse crops and chicken eggs, it's like a subscription. People can get things from us on a weekly basis, fresh.”

Members of the community who buy a subscription will help support the program financially while getting the produce and eggs in return, he said. Building the program until it's self-sustaining is the goal.

All the students also belong to FFA and Anna has gone to a national conference.

The four-year pilot program includes three teachers: Seth McMillan at Eisenhower, Andrew Klein at MacArthur and Kacey Reinholtz, who teaches classes at both buildings. A fourth teacher will be added for next year.

The program began with 202 kids the first year, with 361 this year, said Zach Shields, executive director of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation, which administers district grants. So far, no upper limit of students has been set.